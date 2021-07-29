WASHINGTON — Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau kicked off his first meeting on the Jobs and Economy Taskforce Tuesday.
This Republican-led initiative will focus on providing Americans with more opportunities through a pro-worker agenda and policies that promote economic freedom and upward mobility—like low taxes and less regulation.
“I’m honored to have been selected by Leader (Kevin) McCarthy to serve on the Jobs and Economy Taskforce. As a former small business owner, I know how tough it can be to ride waves the economy sends our way. The pandemic sent a tide that reverberated throughout the entire country, and Democrat policies have only sunk American businesses and workers deeper.
“It is my hope that this taskforce can identify solutions that will get Americans back to work and create lasting benefits to U.S. economic competitiveness. I’m excited to get started with my colleagues and accomplish this goal,” said Fitzgerald.
The Jobs and Economy Taskforce is led by Congressman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and is one of seven issue specific taskforces designed to identify and develop policy solutions to the issues facing the American people.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California formally announced the members and creation of the Republican taskforces last month.
