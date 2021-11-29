BROWNSVILLE — A child lighting fireworks in his bedroom early Sunday morning was the culprit behind an apartment building blaze in the Village of Brownsville.
Brownsville Fire Chief Kelly Thomas said his department received the emergency page shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a four-unit apartment building at 703 Main St.
Thomas said upon his crew’s arrival, smoke was visible froth the south side upper apartment. He said firefighters forced their way into the second story bedroom and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.
Thomas said the fire was contained to a single bedroom.
He said the cause was determined to be a seven-year-old child playing with a lighter and lighting fireworks while alone in the bedroom.
The fire chief said the south apartment sustained major smoke damage. He added the north upper apartment unit sustained light smoke damage; and the lower units have some water damage.
Thomas said eight people including three children, occupied the four-unit building. He said the AmericanRed Cross was called to assist the families find temporary relocation.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported one occupant was evaluated by EMS for possible smoke inhalation, but was not transported.
A child occupant received a very minor burn, which did not require first aid, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thomas also said three cats were rescued from the building.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said no criminal charges are expected at this time.
The building is owned by H&H Properties in West Bend.
Assisting the Brownsville Fire Department at the scene were: Brownsville first responders, Lomira and Knowles fire departments, City of Fond du Lac paramedics and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.