The American Red Cross blood drive held Monday in Watertown netted 80 pints of blood.
The drive continued Tuesday.
On Monday, 14 power reads, or double donors, donated 28 pints. There were 52 pints of whole blood donated.
Multiple gallon donors included Julie Jones, 5 gallons; Lisa Rowoldt, 6 gallons; Steve Halverson, 7 gallons; Rhonda Rischke, 8 gallons; Donna Harshbarger, 11 gallons; Alan Jeffers, 18 gallons; and Timothy Schultz, 21 gallons.
Power red donors included Susan Brady, Michelle Ellis, Teresa Gerlaff, Michael Hetue, Steve Halverson, Ben Hoppenrath, David Jahnke, Timothy Nelson, Kevin Rickerman, Timothy Roets, Peter Von Ruden, Robert Wetzel, and Steve Zillmer.
Other donors were Todd Barta, Steve Baurichter, Lawrence Carlson, James Degner, Shirley Degner, Angel Eagen, Mary Ebert, Emily Foltz, Donnell Geib, Vickie Genz, B. Hacht, Edwin Hahn, Tricia Haines, Evelyn Hajdu, Penny Heimsch, Gloria Higgins, Jim Hogan, Karen Homb, Sarah Howells, Catherine Ihde, Gayle Johnson, Julie Jones, James Kaap, Sarah Kuehl, Patricia Kuerschner, Thomas Kulke, James Lichtenberg, Amy Liesch, Bonnie Loersch, John McConville, Delbert Maass, Ruth Mack, Renee Messerschmidt, Dale Nemitz, Susan Olson, James Otto, Vicky Penza, Mary Rinka, Carol Schloesser, Keith Schmelling, Cynthia Schuler, Mary Petrie, Ed Schmidt, David Schroeder, Barbara Seamandel, Doris Seeber, Kitty Stueber, Jerome Teska, Abigail Tiedtke, Shari Uecker, Ireme Vogt, Walter Vogt, Mark Wierman, Jim Wilkes, Lynn Wilson, Kim Wolfgram, Robie WolterDennis Zehran, Ashley Zoellick, and Casey Zoellick.
