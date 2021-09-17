It’s me Mecki, and now I hear beautiful bells ring close by.

I can’t wait to be with all my friends, I let out a big sign.

The sounds of angelic voices, I continue to hear.

I have faith you will find me, I have no fear.

I don’t have to stretch too hard to hear the echo of such a beautiful tune.

I listen intently early in the morning or by the light of the moon.

