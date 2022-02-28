MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R–Oconomowoc, author of Kayleigh’s Law, was joined by her colleagues in the State Assembly to unanimously pass Assembly Bill 520/Senate Bill 519 on the floor.
“I am honored to be the author of Kayleigh’s Law, taking a stand for victims’ rights. As we continue to learn about the lasting impacts of trauma, this common-sense legislation is desperately needed in our state. No victim should have to be re-traumatized, facing their rapist again and again, just ensure protection is continued,” said Dittrich.
Kayleigh’s Law, as amended, would allow a victim to petition a judge for a lifetime restraining order against a convicted rapist. Under current law in Wisconsin, a restraining order may be issued for an adult for up to four years and for a child for up to two years. These orders can be extended by four years for adults and two years for children, with the option for 10 years for adults and 5 years for children if there is a substantial risk to the survivor. This bill allows a judge to grant a lifetime restraining order, if petitioned by the victim, to protect survivors of convicted first degree, second degree, or third degree sexual assault, as well as in the case of an “individual at risk.”
“You hear us speaking a great deal about crime in the state these days. We must not forget the most critical part of the crime issue — the victims. I am grateful to my fellow legislators who joined me in the in the bipartisan effort, recognizing the need for this bill. I am especially grateful to Kayleigh Kozak, the namesake of the bill, who championed this effort after passing similar legislation in her home state of Arizona. We need to continue to stand up for victims in every state. This bill will go a long in those efforts,” Dittrich added.
SB 519 is now headed to the State Senate, before it goes to the governor’s desk to be signed. Should the governor sign the legislation into law, Wisconsin would become the second state in the nation to institute such a measure to protect victims.
