Dodge County Sheriff offers stance on protest

JUNEAU — Against a backdrop of demonstrations in big cities across the state and the U.S,, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt offered his stance Wednesday on protests that may happen within the county.
“As protests and riots become more widespread around our country and begin to move into more rural areas such as Dodge County, I want the citizens of Dodge County to know my position on how we will respond,” Schmidt said. “Our organization lives by these statements and by the core values of integrity, accountability, teamwork, leadership and service.”
He emphasized that it is legal to protest and make one’s opinions known, but there are limits.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will protect your right to legally protest and we will never infringe on your constitutional right to freedom of speech,” Schmidt said. “It is important to remember that protests must remain legal and peaceful and must not violate the law or infringe on the rights of other citizens. Residents and business owners I would like you to also know that no one has the right to trespass, vandalize or damage your property.”
He said the Wisconsin Constitution gives the duty and authority to the sheriff to maintain law and order and to preserve the peace.
“In Dodge County, we will do that and I will work with the local police departments to accomplish that goal,” he said. “As Dodge County Sheriff, I support the constitutional right to freedom speech, but that right does not permit anyone to break the law in order to accomplish the exercise of that freedom.”
