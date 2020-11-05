JEFFERSON — Voters in Jefferson County came out in support Tuesday of an end to “gerrymandering” and a return to “fair maps” that delineate electoral district boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts.
The advisory referendum vote was 463, or 54.47 percent in favor of an end to gerrymandering, while those voting against the referendum totaled 316, or 37.18 percent.
Redistricting is the process of drawing electoral district boundaries. In Wisconsin there are 50 precincts to be apportioned in five districts with 10 precincts in each district. Redistricting typically happens after each census, because that is when there is the most accurate information available. Wisconsin is scheduled to redraw districts in 2021, following the 2020 census.
Gerrymandering occurs when a political party in power redraws the boundaries of voting districts after the federal census in ways that give their party further advantage.
