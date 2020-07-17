Watertown’s leaders have decided that the city should return to its Phase 1 re-opening plan, which contains recommendations for citizens — rather than mandates, according to the mayor — but is a step backward, nonetheless.
“Effective Wednesday, the City of Watertown has re-entered Phase 1,” the city’s website stated. “We are not returning to Phase 1 due to the community testing event held on Saturday. The number of positive test results received from this event were statistically insignificant. We are returning to Phase 1 due to an 85% increase in positive cases in the last 12 days.”
The information that was released (Wednesday) is a recommendation, not a mandate,” Mayor Emily McFarland said. “We have businesses that follow the recommendations and businesses that don’t. At this time, we’re doing our best to inform the public about the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and unfortunately, that spread has resulted in red indicators which, under this model, move us back to Phase 1.”
McFarland said the best thing the city can do at the moment, to be able to move toward phase two again, is to do all the things city health officials have recommended all along — “maintain 6 feet between you and people not in your household, and when you can’t maintain 6 feet and when in public, wear a face covering, and practice good hand hygiene.”
According to Watertown’s “benchmark criteria,” it is operating at acceptable levels in the areas of percent positive, conducting capacity for tests, healthcare testing, treatment without crisis and healthcare worker cases.
According to information from the city, however, it has hit stumbling blocks in the areas of positive cases per day. It is only permitted to have two of these each day. The trajectory should also show a downward trend in the past 14 days and has not. The “cases linked to source” is also being listed within a “proceed with caution” classification.
According to the Watertown Reopening Phased Plan, “If major outbreaks occur, enact all measures possible to stay within the current phase and consider return to the previous phase.”
General guidance for all Watertown residents, according to city officials, is to continue physical distancing and protective measures. Individuals who are at higher risk should consider taking additional precautions including telework and tele-education.”
Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said the city went from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on June 10 and on Wednesday was forced to return to Phase 1.
“Using the graphic (on Watertown’s official website) we show three colors to describe where we are in certain areas — green, yellow, and red,” Quest said. “Green means we are moving in the right direction and things are looking better. We are meeting our goals and seeing fewer cases overall. Yellow means we have seen a plateau. Red means things have gotten worse, with new cases and an increase in trajectory.”
She said that, once the safer-at-home rule was lifted, the city moved to phase 1, which is defined as all benchmarks being yellow, shown in the Watertown Reopening Phased Plan posted on both the City of Watertown Facebook page and the City of Watertown website. Phase 2 is defined as at least 50% of the benchmarks in Phase 1 have improved from yellow to green and that there are no more red areas.
The city was in Phase 2 from June 10-July 15.
Phase 1 indoor gatherings have a 10-person or 25% capacity limit — whichever is smaller. For outdoor gatherings, 50 people, maximum, are allowed. Overall, a business can still operate since safer at home was lifted, but the maximum number of individuals that can be at a facility have gone down again.
Quest said non-essential businesses can operate following the 10 people or 25% capacity, whichever is smaller. This is the same for bars, restaurants, food trucks and retail food dining areas.
“No self-service is allowed and physical distancing must be maintained,” Quest said. “One thing to note is that, with the 10 people or 25% capacity, this includes employees working.
Quest said the Watertown Department of Public Health has been using metrics to monitor COVID activity in the community.
“The metrics are similar to CDC and Wisconsin metrics,” she said.
Echoing McFarland, Quest said, “Local data is used to help inform the community. There is no order restricting business or activities. This is guidance. Individuals and business are concerned for the community and wantw to do whatever they can to get back to normal. The health department shares the metrics to help with planning.”
Quest said it is her belief that, “We are all in this together. Our community is depending on all of us to take steps to help reduce the risk of spread.”
She stressed that everyone should take the steps of staying at home when sick, washing hands regularly, avoiding close contact with others, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, covering coughs and sneezes and using cleaners and disinfectants. Daily health should also be monitored.
Quest offered some inspirational words, from a professional perspective, on what people can do to remain healthy mentally and physically.
“Take care of yourself and your neighbors. Be kind,” she said. “Our businesses, schools, families and individuals need us to do our part, so we can all move forward with a ‘new normal.’”
If the city can eventually make it to Phase 4, it would be considered the “new normal.”
