LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills High School seniors Madeline Olson and Ava Wollin have been chosen student Rotarians for the month of January.
The two students will attend the Tuesday Rotary Club meetings at the Pyramid Event Venue with fellow Rotarians.
They will also be the L-Cats of the Week and receive special parking privileges.
Olson has been on the volleyball team and plays club volleyball. She is a member of the dance team, soccer team and Interact. She is also a member of the Elm Club and color guard, serving as captain her junior year. She is also a Junior Optimist.
She worked at the Blue Moon until November 2019 and had a greenhouse job from March to June, 2020.
Olson is a soccer referee and volunteers as a soccer and gymnastics coach.
Her community service includes Witches Night Out, Potter Fest at the Lake Mills Public Library and Town and Country Days.
After high school, she plans to attend the University of Minnesota for architecture or the University of Wisconsin-Madison for interior design.
Olson enjoys reading, drawing, and painting, and outside activities of hiking and biking.
Wollin was a member of the Optimist Club, Interact, SLAAC and participated in school musicals during her high school years. She was a member of the basketball, soccer, and cross country teams.
Her community involvement included the Optimist Club pumpkin decorating, cross country Ragnar and has spent time with the elderly reading.
After high school, she would like to find a job within the science/medical field.
Wollin enjoys the outdoors and loves to draw.
