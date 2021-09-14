JEFFERSON — As summer winds down and a hint of color change is showing up in the leaves, Wisconsin’s hunters prepare to take to the waters for the 2021 waterfowl hunting season on opening weekend, Oct. 2-3.
Since waterfowlers like anglers are often using boats, canoes and kayaks to access their hunting sites or hiking into wetlands, aquatic invasive species prevention needs to be part of the hunting ritual. It will also be the sixth year of Waterfowl Hunter Aquatic Invasive Species outreach, when teams of AIS partners and volunteers will be stationed at access points across the state on opening days to talk to hunters about AIS and what they can do to stop the spread of unwanted and harmful plants and animals.
Modeled after the successful Clean Boats Clean Waters program that reaches boaters all summer long, boat inspectors/educators conduct a hunting version of the CBCW survey and talk with them about specific aspects of duck hunting that risk AIS movement. Mud, for example, can hide seeds, the bulbils of the aquatic plant starry stonewort, and the eggs or larvae of tiny invaders, such as spiny water fleas. Of particular concern to the hunters is the faucet snail. These snails carry intestinal flukes that can kill thousands of ducks if they eat them.
One species of particular concern in Jefferson County is the New Zealand mudsnail. While there are no documented populations in the county currently, three new populations have been discovered just over the county line in Dane County in the last year. This brings the total number of New Zealand mudsnail populations in the State of Wisconsin to 22 locations. New Zealand mudsnails are tiny, only growing to be about an eighth of an inch in size. Despite their small size they can reproduce in large numbers and create populations in excess of 500,000 individuals per square meter. Unfortunately, these snails offer little to no nutritional value for native fish species and out compete native snail species for resources.
Training and support are available to those interested in searching for invasive species or preventing the spread. To learn more or to receive educational materials, contact Marisa Ulman, Jefferson County water resources specialist at 920-674-7111 or marisau@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
A special consideration for waterfowl hunters is to remove all seed heads and roots when using vegetation for duck blinds. It is illegal to use phragmites in counties where the plant is listed as prohibited by NR40, in general these counties include the western half of Wisconsin.
For more information about aquatic invasive species, including where they are prohibited and restricted in Wisconsin, visit this Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources webpage.
