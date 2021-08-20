The City of Watertown is asking for motorists to drive careful as it continues the summer job of pavement crack-filling on city streets.
The crack-sealing contractor, Thunder Road, will be sealing portions of Clark Street and River Road. The contractor will be back in the city on Monday with work to be completed the week of Aug. 30, weather permitting. For workers’ safety, the city urges motorists take precautions when driving in the area.
