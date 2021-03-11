MARSHALL — Work is scheduled to start on Monday, March 22 to resurface State Highway 73 between Deerfield and Marshall in Dane County.
The exact limits of the project extend from North Street in Deerfield to School Street in Marshall. Other construction activities include guardrail replacement, curb ramp upgrades, removal of a cattle pass culvert, and updated pavement markings.
State Highway 73 will remain open to traffic with daily flagging operations. Motorists are advised to slow down, and be alert for crews and equipment. Weekly updates will be provided on the State Highway 73 resurfacing project website at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis73-deerfield/.
The $2.6 million project is scheduled for completion in late May, weather-permitting. The prime contractor is Rock Road Companies Inc. based out of Janesville.
