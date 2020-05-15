The Watertown Main Street Program and Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a Gift Card Rally to support downtown businesses. The online event, which runs today, May 15 through Friday, May 22, will be hosted on the Main Street Program’s website, watertownmainstreet.org, where people can purchase gift certificates via a one-stop shop in the amount of $25 or $50 from each of the 21 participating businesses.
According to Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director, the Gift Card Rally is designed to generate immediate revenue for downtown businesses, while giving the purchasers an experience or shopping trip to look forward to as more businesses start to reopen. “We know people want to help support our downtown, and through this program they can directly provide funds for our businesses,” she said. “Even if you don’t need a gift certificate, but still want to help, we encourage you to donate your gift certificate back to the business or consider donating it to a local charity.”
Lampe said the Main Street Program will absorb the credit card processing fees and each purchase of $50 or greater (limited to the first 40 purchases) will include a $5 gift check donated by the chamber. She said at the conclusion of the event, gift certificates would not be mailed, but need to be picked-up curbside from the chamber/Main Street office, 519 E. Main St. on Tuesday, May 26 from 1-3 p.m. or 5-6:30 p.m. or on Wednesday, May 27 from 5-6 p.m.
Participating businesses in the Gift Card Rally include Ava’s A Posh Boutique, Blush Hair Beautique, Bradow Jewelers, Budget Print, Draeger’s Floral, Evolution Ink, Far Horizons Imports, Jefferson Travel, Kiss My Axe, Latte Donatte, Lyons Irish Pub, Paramount Record Shop, Salon Evoke, Sandra D’s Bridal, The Bar, The Bed Barn, The Chic Boutique, The Closet Hanger, Watertown Hometown Pharmacy, Wepco Printing, and Wolff Pack Apparel & Promotions (formerly Triana’s Trophy Case). For more information, call 920-342-3623 or visit watertownmainstreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.