Reeseville man found guilty of pulling pitchfork on deputies

JUNEAU — A 46-year-old Reeseville man was found guilty Tuesday of pulling a pitchfork on deputies who came to check on him after reports he made threats at the state Department of Agriculture office in Madison.
Craig Skalitzky entered a no-contest plea to the felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin J. De Vries accepted the plea and dismissed a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer, but had it read into the record.
According to a criminal complaint, a Dodge County deputy was dispatched to Skalitzky’s home on County Highway G in the Town of Lowell for a welfare check Friday, July 25, after receiving a report from the state Department of Agriculture. Skalitzky showed up at the Madison USDA office Thursday, July 24, without an appointment and dropped off a 20-page letter. Within the letter, Skalitzky allegedly made threats and demanded money.
The USDA requested the welfare check because Skalitzky referenced owning firearms. He was banned from USDA properties. Skalitzky was also wanted by Racine County for a misdemeanor bench warrant for charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived at the residence shortly before noon Friday, July 25, and knocked on the door three times and announced that they were from the sheriff’s office. Skalitzky answered the door with a pitchfork and shouted to the deputies asking them why they were there. He was told that they were checking on him after his trip to Madison, and he asked what was wrong with asking for financial help.
The deputy said there wasn’t an issue with asking for help, but they just wanted to talk, the complaint stated.
Skalitzky became more upset after he was told there was a warrant out for his arrest. He then slammed the door shut, but deputies kicked the door in and could see Skalitzky and the pitchfork. The deputies followed Skalitzky into the residence and one deputy was punched in the head before another deputy deployed his Taser to subdue him, the complaint said.
Skalitzky has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 13 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
If convicted of the felony charge, he could face up to six years in prison.
