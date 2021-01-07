The ballot for the spring primaries and election are set. Candidates seeking city council, village board seats, town and school board positions have filed their paperwork. The deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday.
But in Watertown, the deadline was extended due an incumbent not filing non-candidacy papers or nomination papers. Linda Kilps did not file any paperwork for the District 9 position. Those interested in the position have until 5 p.m. Friday to file the paperwork.
In the towns of Aztalan and Ixonia, there will be primary elections Feb. 16 to narrow the field of candidates for board positions.
Several town caucus have been set in January to nominate candidates to the ballot. The spring general election is set for April. 6.
City of Watertown
Five aldermanic seats are up for election. In District 1, incumbent Tom C. Pasch will square off against Joel Blase. In District 3, incumbent Chris Ruetten is running unopposed. In Districts 5 and 7, incumbents Jill Holthaus and Eric Schmid are also running unopposed. In District 9, James Romlein is unopposed. The terms are for four year and pay $5,194 annually.
In District 9, the incumbent Linda Kilps neither filed a declaration of non-candidacy by the deadline of Dec. 28, 2020 nor did she file nomination papers and declaration of candidacy by the deadline of Jan. 5, 2021. The opening for this aldermanic seat is now extended by 72 hours to Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. Interested parties may contact the clerk’s office at 920-262-4007 or visit this section of the city website for links to the proper forms: https://www.ci.watertown.wi.us/departments/running_for_office.php.
Incumbent Mark S. Sweet filed for municipal judge. The term is for four years. The current pay is $30,079 annually for that post.
City of Jefferson
The City of Jefferson has four alderperson-at-large seats open this spring. Incumbents are Vince Krause, Bill Brandel, Toby Tully, Jr., and Peg Beyer. Krause has declared non-candidacy. Brandel, Tully, Jr., Beyer, and newcomers Jim Horn and Laurie Teeter have submitted nomination papers.
City of Juneau
In Aldermanic Ward 1, incumbent Paul Shanks is running unopposed as are Ward 2 incumbent Cheryl Braun and Ward 3 incumbent Dave Gratton.
City of Lake Mills
Lake Mills has an opening for councilperson at-large. Filing for the position are incumbent Michael Foster and newcomer Catherine Bishop.
City of Waterloo
There will be no challengers printed on the April 6 ballot with candidates running unopposed for a pair of four-year positions on the Waterloo City Council. At-large Alder Angie Stinnett filed non-candidacy paperwork last month. Rich Weihert has decided to seek the position.
Incumbent Jason Schoenwetter, the Area 1 Alder, is running for re-election unopposed. He was originally elected as a write-in candidate in the 2019 spring election.
Village of Clyman
The Village of Clyman will hold a caucus 6 p.m. Jan. 11. The positions that are up for election include: village president Marty Pint and village trustees Amanda Swanson and Todd Grady.
Village of Hustisford
In the Village of Hustisford, there are four positions up for election with only one opposed. Current village president Michael S. Grant will face off against newcomer Laurie A Kuehl. Current trustees Bob Knueppel, Joshua Prescher and David A. Vinz are running unopposed.
Village of Iron Ridge
The Village of Iron Ridge held a caucus Jan. 4, but candidacy papers do not have to be filed until Jan. 11.
Johnson Creek
The Village of Johnson Creek currently has three trustee seats and the village president’s seat up for re-election. The current trustees are Bev Deppe, Mike Saindon and Tim Semo, with John Swisher as president. All current incumbents are running uncontested in the spring election.
Village of Neosho
The Village of Neosho will hold a caucus 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Village of Reeseville
In the Village of Reeseville, there are three trustee positions and one presidents position up for re-election. All the incumbents are running unopposed. They include village president Brian S. Miller and trustees Jim Bublitz, Cheryl Goodrich and David Snow.
Town of Aztalan
The Town of Aztalan has a number of incumbents who will be seeking re-election. They are Chairman Scott Masche, supervisors Michael Burow and Larry Christianson, Clerk Megan Dunneisen and Treasurer Karen Mundt.
The town has had Jeremy Chwala and Brandon Rue turn in nomination papers to run for town chairman, and Dawn Miller to run for town supervisor.
This means three people will be running for the chairman’s position and there will be a primary in February.
Town of Clyman
The Town of Clyman will hold a caucus at 2 p.m. Jan. 9.
Town of Ixonia
Incumbent Chairman Perry T. Goetsch will be challenged by Tom Carey.
There are two town supervisors’ positions open, with incumbent Peter Mark, and challengers Richard Ziegler, Andy Maduscha, Kevin Bresnehan and Clark Eckert all seeking to serve the village. Town Supervisor Jeff Taylor filed non-candidacy papers on Dec. 10, 2020.
There will be a primary for the town supervisor position to bring the slate of candidates down to four.
Town of Lake Mills
In the Town of Lake Mills two supervisor and one chairperson seat are up for election. David Schroeder, Supervisor I filed candidacy papers, as did James Heinz, Supervisor II; Robin Untz, clerk and Sharon Guenterberg, treasurer. All are incumbents. Current town chairperson Hope Oostdik said in December she would not run for reelection. No candidates submitted paperwork for the chairperson position.
Town of Lebanon
The Town of Lebanon will hold a caucus at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Town of Lowell
The Town of Lowell held a caucus Jan. 2 and all races are uncontested. All incumbents were re-nominated to their currently held offices. The elected seats are chairman John H. Schmitt, Supervisor I Gregory Caine, Supervisor II David W. Huebner, clerk Susan L. Caine, treasurer Martina R. Stanton and constable Michael H. Rennhack.
Town of Portland
There are five positions up for election and all incumbents are running unopposed. All individuals are incumbents and serve two-year terms. They include: town chairman Jeffrey A. Spoke and Supervisor 1 Kurt Keach and Supervisor 2 Thomas M. Crave. Also up for election is town Treasurer Carleen Benninger and town Clerk Nancy L. Thompson.
Town of Shields
Three seats are up for election and are unopposed. While incumbent Neale Jones will look to retain his seat as chairman, incumbent supervisors Ron Johnson and Peter McFarland will look to do the same.
Town of Waterloo
Every seat on the Waterloo Town Board is up for election and each office is for two years. Scott Hassett currently serves as chairperson while Larry Holzhueter and Jeremy Ellis are supervisors. Cindy Schroeder is the town’s clerk and Laurie Frey serves as treasurer. A town caucus for nominations will be held Jan. 13.
Town of Watertown
The Town of Watertown reported its office received nomination papers for chairman from current supervisor John Thoma, Supervisor Robert Preuss, Clerk James Wendt and Treasurer Vonnie Buske.
Dodgeland School
In the Dodgeland School District, there are three seats up for re-election. They include Jeffrey Caine, Neil Whiting and Glenn Hoover. Caine and Whiting filed their paperwork. Hoover does not plan on running for re-election and has submitted the appropriate non-candidacy forms. Kay Kromm, submitted candidacy paperwork to run for this seat.
Hustisford School
In the Hustisford School District, there are three positions open and are unopposed. They include incumbent David Strysick for the village seat, incumbent Tracy Malterer for the rural seat and Kevin Muche for the at-large seat. It is a one year position only as he filled the remainder of the year when Jay Behnke resigned. The other positions are three-year terms.
Jefferson School Board
Three seats on the School District of Jefferson Board of Education are up for election, with two of the incumbents choosing not to run again.
The sitting school board president, Donna Bente, the incumbent for Area 2, has announced that she will not be running for re-election, as a shift in her job responsibilities has left her with less time. Bente was first appointed to the school board in 2016 and has served ever since.
Running for the Area 2 seat, representing the Towns of Aztalan, Farmington, Hebron, Jefferson and Oakland, is newcomer Seth Ebel.
Travis Maze, the incumbent for the Area I seat representing the City of Jefferson, has also announced his non-candidacy. Running for this seat will be newcomer Thomas Joseph Condon Jr. Maze has been serving in this position since 2018.
Terri Wenkman, the incumbent who is currently in the Area 4 at-large seat, will be run unopposed for re-election.
Wenkman has been a member of the school board for the past six years, having first been appointed in 2014.
The pay for Jefferson school board seats varies according to position. If a school board member is elected as president or treasurer, they receive stipends of $1,150, while all other school board members receive stipends of $1,000.
Johnson Creek Board of Education
The Johnson Creek Board of Education has three open seats and will see incumbents Duane Draeger and June Null Kolaske seeking re-election, while Krista Mahan will be a first-time candidate. Current Clerk Heidi Hartz has declared non-candidacy.
Lake Mills School
The Lake Mills Area School District has two seats up for election currently held by Dave Roedl and Andrew Palmer. Three people have submitted candidacy papers: Palmer, Ken Eimers and Brianna Behselich. Dave Roedl is not seeking reelection to the school board. All terms are three years.
Waterloo School Board
Long-time Area 2 Representative Gene Kegler has decided not to seek another term on the Waterloo School Board. Two people have stepped forward to fill the three-year term that covers the Town of York and part of the area west of the Crawfish River in the Town of Portland; Angela Byers-Krantz and Charles Crave have both submitted paperwork to be placed on the spring ballot.
Incumbent Jim Setz, one of four people elected to represent Area 3, has decided to seek re-election. Area 3 is comprised of the entire city of Waterloo and portions of the Town of Portland.
Watertown Schools
Five seats are available on the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education this spring.
The terms of incumbents Fred Jandt, Frances Milburn, Tony Arnett, David Smith and Adam Bainbridge are expiring. Jandt and Milburn are ending their three-year terms.
Arnett received the one-year seat in the 2020 Election – which was the remainder of Karrie Uttech’s seat – so his seat is up again as Uttech’s would have been up in 2021.
Smith filled Rebecca Iverson’s vacancy. Iverson was just elected in 2020 for a three-year term. However, this seat will come about every year until 2023 again – so the district will have an additional seat available in 2021 and 2022.
Adam Bainbridge filled Ron Buchanan’s vacancy and Buchanan’s three-year term is up in 2022. Bainbridge’s seat will be up for election again in 2021 at the spring 2021 election.
The top three vote-getters will receive the three, three-year terms. The number four and five vote-getters will receive the two, one-year terms.
The district received the appropriate election filings from Jandt, Arnett, Smith and Bainbridge — all incumbents; Tina Johnson, David Schroeder, Katie Najarian, William Runke and Craig Wortman —all new candidates.
Incumbent Frances Milburn will not be running in the Spring 2021 Election.
