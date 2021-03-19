Watertown’s Steve Kauffeld has announced his candidacy for the potentially vacant 37th Assembly District seat.
The 37th Assembly District includes portions of Jefferson, Dodge, Columbia and Dane counties.
Watertown’s John Jagler is currently the representative of the 37th Assembly District. He is also currently seeking to represent the 13th State Senate District.
Kauffeld, W8370 Long Road, Watertown, has lived in Watertown and the neighboring Town of Shields for 55 years. His father was the pastor for St. Johns Lutheran Church in Watertown for more than 30 years.
“My wife Linda (McFarland) and I are both graduates of the Watertown Unified School District, as were our three children,” Kauffeld said. “Linda and I have been married for 46 years. Linda and I are now both retired.”
Kauffeld worked as a contract line clearance crew leader for 37 years and also ran his own, private tree care business for 20 years until his retirement in 2011.
“In 2012, I entered the race for 37th assembly seat, coming in second in a crowded primary,” Kauffeld said. “In 2013, I ran for the WUSD school board successfully and have retained my position serving the Watertown community for the last eight years. Outside of serving my community, I have been a member and past president of the Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League a national conservation organization.”
Kauffeld said he is an avid outdoorsman and is active in his church.
“I am pro-life, from conception to grave, and politically active on many other levels involving county, state, and federal.
Kauffeld is the third Republican to declare candidacy for the office. Also declaring their candidacy, to date, have been Cathy Houchin and Jennifer Meinhardt, both of Watertown.
