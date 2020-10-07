Halloween Hunt in the Parks — Search city parks for Halloween images and take photos of them as part of an epic scavenger hunt. Collect them all and win a goodie bag prize. Participate any time between Oct. 23-31. Turn a completed form in to the Watertown Parks and Recreation Office between Oct. 23 and Nov. 4 to claim a prize. Get into the Halloween spirit by wearing a costume while on the hunt and take a photo. Costumes will be judged after the event and the best will be awarded a prize. There is no fee to participate in this event Registration is being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Fall family bingo — Enjoy fall activities as a family by completing a bingo (or 2 or 3 or blackout). Each completed bingo is a chance to win the grand prize - a parks and recreation gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet will be emailed after registration. Return the bingo sheet to the park and rec department office or email it to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com by Friday, Nov. 20. Registration is being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. The sooner one registers, the more time one will have for fall fun with the family.
Yoga — This yoga class offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. This class runs Tuesdays, Oct. 13 to Nov. 17 from 9 to 10 a.m. Cost is $30 per resident and $45 per non-city resident. Registration is being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Zumba class — Zumba is fitness that’s so fun, that one doesn't know they're exercising. Using Latin inspired dance moves, Zumba combines fitness, fun and frivolity into exhilarating dance moves that will get one burning calories. It can also help to lower stress and increases levels of focus, energy and happiness. Zumba is perfect for any age group. The instructor is Maria Gracia. Cost is $40 per city resident and $60 per non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Oct. 19 through Dec. 14 (no class Oct. 26). Class size is limited. Preregistration is required for this class and is being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec department office.
Pound Fitness Class — This class will fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music for a new approach to fitness. The instructor is Maria Gracia. Cost is $40 per city resident and $60 per non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 7:15 to 8 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Oct. 19 through Dec. 14 (no class Oct. 26). Class size is limited. Preregistration is required and is being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Department Office.
Family Puzzle Contest, home edition — For family fun over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The family that finishes the puzzle in the fastest time will receive a family game/movie night gift package, and all families get to keep the puzzle The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes Nov. 26-29. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before Nov. 26. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family. Registration is being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Babysitter's training course — An American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR course will be offered for two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday Nov. 10 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. for the babysitter's training course and Monday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. for the child and infant first aid/CPR course. Cost is $70 for babysitter’s training only; $105 for babysitter’s training and child and infant first aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
2020 Basketball Shots Club — Join the 2020 Basketball Shots Club and take 2,020 basketball shots by Oct. 31. One does not have to make all the shots. The shots can be taken at home, a park, or any Watertown park with basketball courts. This event is open to participants ages 5 and older. The fee is $12 per city residents and $18 per non-city residents and includes a T-shirt! Accept the challenge at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. One must register by Thursday to receive a T-shirt.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop in visits are not permitted. Time slots of 45 minutes are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Plan to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons — One can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times. Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space. Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents or $112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents or $180 for non-city residents. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Park amenities — A limited number of tennis courts at Brandt/Quirk Park, along with Clark Park and Riverside Park tennis courts, skate park, batting cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks, and the disc golf course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. There is a 10 person limit while exercising and everyone should practice social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play is permitted, no doubles play, along with a one-hour time limit per court. Reserve batting cage and court time on our RecDesk Website at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.