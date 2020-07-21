Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, was friends with Congressman John Lewis, D-Georgia, who died in recent days and issued a statement on what the loss means to the country and to him.
“John was an amazing man – a civil rights icon, my colleague, and my friend," Sensenbrenner said. "His achievements as a leader and a legislator will be felt by generations to come. He truly made a difference."
Sensenbrenner said some of his proudest accomplishments in Congress were those when he partnered with Lewis to strengthen the Voting Rights Act to ensure all Americans have access to vote.
"We made strange bedfellows — a conservative lawyer from Wisconsin and a liberal preacher from Georgia — but I learned a lot from John Lewis and I admire his remarkable life," Sensenbrenner said. "May he rest in peace."
