JUNEAU — Under a new policy approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, a new employee, who is hired by the county on or after Jan. 1 will receive four weeks and two days of vacation and 10 paid holidays.
The board voted 20-10 to approve it.
The supervisors, who voted in favor of it, included: Ed Benter, Russ Kottke, Dale Macheel, Joe Marsik, Don Hilgendorf, Rich Greshay, Andrew Johnson, Richard Fink, Karen Kuehl, Tim Kemmel, Ben Priesgen, Larry Bischoff, Jeff Caine, Allen Behl, David Frohling, Dennis Schmidt, Dan Hilbert, Kevin Burnett, Lisa Derr and Dale Yaroch.
Those supervisors, who voted against it, were: Mary Bobholz, Jeff Schmitt, Dan Siegmann, David Guckenberger, Rob Boelk, Jeff Berres, Cathy Houchin, Travis Schultz, Kira Sheahan-Malloy and Haley Kenevan.
The decision to have the new policy came after the county’s human resources and labor negotiations committee members received feedback through employee exit interviews, which indicated that one of the primary reasons for employee departure is the existing vacation schedule, flexibility and other earned benefits offered by Dodge County.
Supervisor Marsik, who chairs the county’s human resources and labor negotiations committee, said Tuesday the human resources department has expressed concerns that recruiting and retaining new employees has become increasingly difficult because of the county’s fringe benefit packages.
When supervisor Guckenberger asked Marsik if a survey was done of all the employees or just a select group of them and then followed his question up by asking. “Are we talking 10% of employees or just a handful? What size of people can influence a committee to offer this plan?”
Marsik didn’t have a number, but, said, “It was just a number of people coming to us and expressing their concerns. It was really through the department heads that came to us and said they have a number of employees who have concerns about this.”
Marsik said Dodge County is losing 60% of its employees in the first five years of employment. He said this policy will address the problem.
Guckenberger wasn’t sold.
“I have some objections to the plan in as much I’m not sure how the employees were involved in the creation of this plan and a survey wasn’t really done. I’ve talked to a couple of people who are not happy with the PTO plan,” Guckenberger said. “Certainly, if you’re a new employee, I can see where it’s beneficial. You get a lot of time off in the first couple of years.
“I don’t see any problems with recruitment of new employees with this new policy,” Guckenberger said. “It’s very lucrative for new employees.”
Supervisor Siegmann said he’s been observing the work being done on the PTO plan and said the county has not done its “due diligence” to the taxpayers.
“We have taxpayers who are funding all of this and they get stuck with the bill,” Siegmann said. “I’ve seen it dubbed as the fast and furious PTO. I know we have been working on it for a few years; and, I do like the principles that are behind PTO, but I view it as a new machine that is not set up quite right and not working efficiently or properly yet.”
Siegmann asked if the plan is not set for implementation until Jan. 1 maybe the county board could hold off on voting for it and examine the policy again.
Supervisor Caine disagreed.
He said Dodge County hired McGrath Human Resources Group to conduct a comprehensive compensation, classification and benefit analysis for all county jobs.
“We hired them because we were losing employees and because we were no longer competitive,” Caine said.
Guckenberger still wasn’t in favor of the plan.
“Under the existing policy, individuals are paid when they’re actually sick. Now we’re taking those 12 days and giving them as vacation days. We are giving them as PTO time,” Guckenberger said. “An individual with seven years of employment will receive 26.78 days per year, which is a little over five weeks of vacation. You can call it vacation. You can call it PTO.
“A new employee coming in will earn 160 hours on the first day of employment,” Guckenberger said. “I don’t know places where you’re going to get four weeks vacation. In our old policy, we had 12 sick days and last year, we allowed our employees to convert two of those days to personal days, but the other 10 days had to be used as sick days, but this PTO plan takes all of that out and says, ‘We’re going to grant you a bunch of time off.’”
Supervisor Sheahan-Malloy said the PTO policy doesn’t fit industry standards.
“Industry standards, for example, do not give hour for hour to salaried employees,” she said. “There isn’t a single website that I was able to access that converted 12 annual sick days to additional vacation days when they converted over to PTO. We actually give more than double the national average for sick time and now we’re calling it PTO. This plan goes beyond industry standards.”
