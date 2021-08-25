Watertown Regional Medical Center has taken a major step forward in technology by offering robotic-assisted surgery using the da Vinci® XTM robotic surgical system.
This addition of the robotics to the operating room provides surgeons and patients with another option for minimally invasive general and gynecological surgeries, including hernia repair, gallbladder surgery, hysterectomies, and endometriosis.
“We are excited to announce we’ve received our da Vinci X surgical system and have already started using it to enhance patient care,” said Richard Keddington, CEO, Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The addition of robotic surgery gives residents of Watertown and the surrounding communities close access to the most technologically advanced care available.”
Robotic surgery is designed to enhance a surgeon’s capabilities and much like a doctor uses an MRI or CT scan to “see” inside the body, the da Vinci system is used by surgeon’s to extend the capabilities of their eyes and hands, while maintaining complete control throughout the surgical process.
“The da Vinci system is a high-tech tool we use to perform minimally invasive surgeries,” said Dr. Jason McMaster, OB-GYN at the Center for Women’s Health. “It brings advantages to the patients here,” he said.
“It gives us a greater range of motion, magnified and clearer views of the operating area, and reduces the torque on a patient, resulting in less pain and quicker recoveries,” McMaster said.
Currently, there are two surgeons at Watertown Regional Medical Center who are fully-trained on using the da Vinci system for robotic-assisted surgery. McMaster has performed hundreds of gynecological surgeries using this technique and Dr. Garrett Fleming is trained in and has performed general surgeries.
Two additional surgeon’s, Dr. Adam Dachman and Dr. Danish Siddiqui, are completing their training. It takes about a year of training to develop skills on the robotic equipment, McMaster said. “You can’t just pick it up in an afternoon,” he added. The instruments are very sensitive to movement as was evident at a demonstration at the hospital on Monday.
The first surgery at WRMC with the equipment was performed Aug. 19. McMaster is scheduled to use the new technology at WRMC today.
With the equipment, a doctor looks into a 3D screen reflecting the inside of a patient. With the use of both index fingers and thumbs, the surgeon can move instruments that are used inside the patient.
“It is exciting and it helps us keep people in our community (for surgeries),” said Patricia Gedemer, chief nursing officer. Doctors are also excited about the new technology, she added. “It helps retain and recruit surgeons.”
The decision of whether or not a surgery is performed with robotic assistance is made by the patient, with input by the surgeon.
“I walk each patient through all of the surgical options, including open surgery, traditional lacroscopic surgery, and robotic-assisted surgery,” said McMaster. “I also give them information to read about these options so they can make an informed decision that best suits their situation.”
Some of the benefits to patients who choose to utilize the robotic technology include; less post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recoveries, quicker return to normal activities, less risk of infection, less blood loss and fewer blood transfusions, less scarring, and fewer wound complications.
“There is less pain, tinier incisions, less risk of bleeding and quicker recovery,” Gedemer said.
If one is wondering about whether or not robotic surgery is right for them and their situation, they can talk to a provider.
For more information about robotic-assisted surgery, visit watertownregional.com/robotic-surgery or davincisurgery.com.
