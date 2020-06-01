Watertown Music Boosters, formerly the Parent Music Club, has announced is scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 school year.
The booster club of the Watertown Unified School District K-12 Music Department, supports students and teachers in a variety of ways to enhance music education in schools.
The scholarships are awarded to applicants to attend a summer music camp or to receive private music lessons. Both experiences allow the musician to grow and to contribute to their school music ensemble.
Watertown Music Boosters scholarship recipients at Riverside Middle School include Patrick Walrath, Allison Zeitlow, and Ryley Wolfe.
Watertown Music Boosters scholarship recipients at Watertown High School include Lilly Walrath, Donata Jacob and Kaelen Smith.
Families of WUSD students, K-12, who are involved in music, and the Watertown community can get involved with Watertown Music Boosters through a variety of volunteer opportunities, by attending at the annual Lite Nite Hike at Brandt Quirk Park, or by being a sponsor or advertiser in the printed concert program.
For more information, email wttnmusicboosters@gmail.com.
