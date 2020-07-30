JUNEAU — A Lomira woman entered a not guilty plea Wednesday morning in Dodge County Circuit Court before Judge Steven Bauer. Jamie Hildebrandt, 32, is charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old child in March.
Bauer found probable cause last month against Hildebrandt to bound her over for trial. She is facing a felony count of neglecting a child when the consequence is death (failure to provide necessary medical care).
Hildebrandt has a telephone conference scheduled for Sept. 8. If convicted, she may be fined $100,000 or sent to prison for up to 25 years. Hildebrandt remains in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.
An autopsy was conducted March 9 were multiple bruises were documented, including “transection (a cut across) of the pancreatic body and cuts to the omentum (a membranous double layer of fatty tissue that covers and supports the intestines and organs in the lower abdominal area).”
Assistant Milwaukee Medical Examiner Jessica Lelinski noted that a 3-year-old would not be capable of sustaining such injuries in a fall from a household item and it would take hours not days for the wounds to be fatal. The autopsy report concluded that there were multiple blunt force injuries to the child’s head, chest, back and upper and lower extremities. It also found that there was bleeding between the skull and scalp.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 6:55 p.m. March 6 to 725 Railroad St. in Lomira for a report of a child who was not showing any signs of life. Among the responding officers was Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who observed the child with significant bruising to his face and under his eyes. There were also various marks on parts of his body.
When Hildebrandt was interviewed, she first denied her involvement and allegedly attempted to accuse others of being responsible for the child’s injuries. After being taken into custody for the child’s death, Hildebrandt allegedly admitted to accidentally stepping on her son.
According to the criminal complaint, Hildebrandt said she laid the child on the bathroom floor and forgot he was there when she was getting more diapers. She allegedly said when she realized what happened, her foot went down further as she backed off. She said that she did push down because she was trying to back up as she was getting her footing.
The complaint said Hildebrandt also allegedly admitted to using make-up foundation to cover the child’s injuries. When asked why she didn’t call 911 after the incident, Hildebrandt allegedly said she believed the child was OK. She told investigators she didn’t mean to hurt him. She said she thought she stepped on his ribs, but she felt them and none of them felt broken, the complaint stated. Hildebrandt said she held him by the hands and helped him walk. She said that he took a few steps and then she carried him from the bedroom door to the bed.
