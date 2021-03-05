Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest told the common council this week the individuals who received COVID-19 vaccinations are asking if they still need to continue to wear masks and social distance from one another.
Her answer is yes.
“Vaccines protect people from serious illness and death,” Quest said. “Someone can come in contact with the virus and not become sick, but still be infectious to others. We need to continue to take precautions.”
She said the state allocated 1,625,875 vaccine doses ordered 1,267,105 with 208,380 in transit. She said 1,436,450 doses have been administered in Wisconsin.
Quest said the Watertown Department of Public Health administered 1,392 first and 794 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said a total of 2,186 doses have been administered to the public. Quest said there are 141 probable and 186 suspect cases with 43 open contacts. There have been 40 deaths in the city since the pandemic began.
Quest said locally there have been 14,139 total cases investigated with 11,238 of them not being associated with COVID-19. However, she said 2,530 are confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,494 COVID-19 are resolved cases, meaning at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first showed in a person.
She said the age groups who continue to see high COVID-19 case numbers are 20 to 29, 30 to 39 and 50 to 59. The pediatric age classes also seeing high COVID-19 cases are children in the 14 to 17 and 9 to 13 are groups.
“Our metrics, like those in our community and across the state, look very good,” Quest said. “There’s been enthusiasm for the vaccine and it’s reassuring we’re headed in the right direction.”
With the approval of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine last week, Wisconsin will receive an initial allocation of nearly 47,000 doses next week. She said it will be incorporated into the state’s vaccine allocation strategy.
When asked if there are vaccines for younger people, Quest said the Pfizer vaccine is for individuals 16 and older.
“Trials are happening right now, but there is nothing available for those who are under 16,” she said.
