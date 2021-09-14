Col. Todd Nehls of the Wisconsin Army National Guard had just completed a year-long tour of duty for the National Guard Bureau, to be the Wisconsin National Guard’s subject matter expert on terrorism, shortly before the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
“I was in disbelief,” Nehls said when he learned that terrorists had flown passenger jetliners into both World Trade Center towers. “Though this was a scenario talked about for years, few listed it as probable.”
Nehls, who served as Dodge County sheriff from Jan 6, 2003 to March 8, 2013, recalled his days of training in the National Guard prior to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Nehls of Fox Lake, served in the National Guard for 35 years.
Retired Maj. Gen. Fred Sloan, who commanded the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing on Sept. 11, 2001, recalled that fateful day with clarity.
“Our lives were changed forever on that particular day,” Sloan said. “In many ways for us, even to this day, it’s only made us stronger.”
After cancelling the morning flight schedule, Sloan and his leadership team realized that, until further guidance came from the National Guard Bureau or the Pentagon, they were on their own. Sloan ordered a convoy to bring live munitions from Volk Field near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin to Truax Field in Madison, and by that evening six F-16 fighter jets were ready to fight, if the order came.
Pilots brought in mattresses and bedding and spent the night at the 176th Fighter Squadron — part of the 115th Fighter Wing — in case a night launch would be called. The next day, they did perform a combat air patrol over Chicago, as it was still uncertain on Sept. 12 if all aircraft from Europe had been successfully recalled. The F-16s could reach Chicago in 15 minutes.
“Over those several days, we just stood by and had alert airplanes that should be ready to launch in 15 minutes or less if we got the call,” Sloan said.
In the coming days and weeks, the 115th Fighter Wing would conduct patrols over Chicago, Washington, D.C. and even New York City under Operation Noble Eagle, the military’s homeland defense mission which began Sept. 12, 2001.
“We’ve been on alert since that period of time until this day,” Sloan said. “We’re still one of the top units for location in the Midwest, and have a permanent mission of air sovereignty with two airplanes on alert ready to launch within 15 minutes.”
The Milwaukee-based 128th Air Refueling Wing was also conducting missions in support of Operation Noble Eagle as early as Sept. 12, 2001. By Sept. 20, members of the refueling wing volunteered to deploy to Moron Air Base in Spain, and other locations, as part of ongoing expeditionary combat support.
After President George W. Bush ordered the National Guard to provide security at 422 airports nationwide, Gov. Scott McCallum ordered 90 members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 32nd Military Police Company to state active duty Sept. 27. They were assigned to airports in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Appleton, Mosinee, La Crosse and Oshkosh. Nehls was designated the commander of the Wisconsin National Guard’s airport security mission, called Task Force Badger.
“The men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard performed remarkably,” Nehls recalled. “We were complimented and rated as one of the best among all the states and territories because of the way we trained, equipped and managed our operations.”
Other Wisconsin National Guard members replaced the 32nd MP Company on airport security duty, and the mission ended in May 2002 as local law enforcement took over security duties.
