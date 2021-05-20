MADISON — On Tuesday, State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R – Oconomowoc, stood with local business owners and fellow legislators to share their concerns regarding the enhanced unemployment funding.
“As a person who is passionate about keeping Wisconsin working, it’s my honor to serve once again as vice chair on the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development. Part of my constant goal in that role, and simply as a servant of the good people of Wisconsin, is to keep our state in a place where we have available jobs and where we keep workers trained and connected to those jobs. We all know how much personal satisfaction comes from a job well done.
“Around February, I began hearing from some local employers in my district, expressing frustration with an inability to find workers to fill job opening. What was once a complaint about qualified workers, has now become a complaint of finding any workers. Some of the worst hit have been our restauranteurs, who were especially hard hit by having to close under COVID restrictions. Now their recovery is being derailed by the continuation of enhanced unemployment at a time where we are emerging from the COVID crisis.
“I invited quite a few business owners to speak at the press conference today, but only one could attend as the others had no one to cover shifts at their businesses. I have been hearing concerns from around the 38th Assembly District regarding this issue.
“I have heard about some businesses paying employees under the table while the staff are still collecting the enhanced unemployment just so those businesses can actually have employees in their establishments. There are employees that are making more than they would ordinarily would because they are working a limited number of hours to ensure they are still collecting the extra bump of enhanced UI benefits. And I also have new businesses in my district that are attempting to launch but are having their legs kicked out from underneath them because the incentive to stay home and collect enhanced unemployment is greater than the motivation to find a job.
“We’re asking Gov. (Tony) Evers to join us in preventing more businesses from going under by ending the enhanced unemployment benefits offered by the federal government. It’s time to get Wisconsin working again. We all lose when able-bodied workers are staying out of the workforce.”
