JUNEAU — Staffing issues at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau has its director Ed Somers eyeing incentives to keep current employees and attract new ones.
Somers told the Dodge County Finance Committee late last week he would like to net 20 additional employees to help alleviate the workload on the facility’s current staff.
Somers requested at the Sept. 7 meeting of the Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Committee that Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke approve emergency incentives, which the committee granted.
Somers said there is a $6,000 hiring incentive for second- and third-shift, full-time certified nursing assistants. He said the $6,000 would be paid over two years, and if the employee should leave before their two-year term commitment is up, the money would be repaid back to Clearview.
Somers also said a $1,000 retention incentive is being paid to Clearview staff members.
“That was the funding that was provided to us last year through the CARES Act,” he said. “Many of our counterparts have paid that to their staff members. We wanted to do the same for our employees and reward and thank them for all of the extra hours they’ve been putting in when they had to fill in for other employees.”
He said since the COVID-19 pandemic began he has had 93 employees test positive for COVID-19 and nearly 200 employees had to come off of the schedule because of contact tracing.
“With employees off, we needed others to pick up those hours and they did,” he said. “It’s been a real team effort and the entire staff has done a great job.”
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he wants to put a similar plan together to recruit and retain correctional officers.
He told finance committee members he’s down 14 correctional officers and the shortage has been difficult on his staff, who are filling overtime shifts.
He said the overtime has become so problematic he was “forced” to make the decision to temporarily close down one of the pods in the Dodge County Jail.
Schmidt said he is in competition to hire correctional officers with Dodge County prisons, which offers protective status for their correctional officers.
Protective status means the same type of retirement options and duty-incurred disability benefits that active police officers have.
“The state is below in (correctional officer) staffing, and wages continue to increase all around us,” Schmidt said.
According to a job posting for a jail/corrections officer on the Dodge County website, the position pays between $21.61 to $23.85 an hour.
Schmidt said “all options are on the table.” He’s even requested the human resources committee to consider retention and recruitment incentives.
Dodge County Human Resources Director Sarah Hinze did not respond to Daily Times’ emails requesting what other incentives are under consideration.
Schmidt also plans on taking his request of an employee referral and sign-on bonus program to Dodge County’s Judicial and Public Protection Committee Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.