Watertown’s Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator Alex Allon announced late Thursday the city’s redevelopment authority approved Maas Brothers Construction Inc. of Watertown for construction management services to work with SmithGroup Inc. in overseeing the development of the Town Square project.
The board made the decision after the public request for proposals closed in mid-October and submissions were reviewed.
“Securing a firm of this caliber to oversee the process is especially important given the current state of the construction industry,” Allon said. “As a result of COVID-19, today’s new reality is that almost every aspect of the construction process has been impacted by supply chain disruptions, rising costs of materials, and long manufacturing lead times. I’m glad the RDA board was proactive in hiring a construction manager who knows the industry, is a local company and will be looking out for our best interests.”
Plans for the Town Square are nearly 100% complete, Allon said.
Within the next few weeks, a project manager from Maas Brothers will conduct a review of plans, identify long lead items, establish a schedule, and provide a buildable construction bid package to be released for public bidding in early 2022, if not sooner. Items identified as “long lead” may be put out for public bid earlier.
“Another advantage of working with Maas Brothers is their ability to leverage professional relationships to encourage bid turnout,” Allon said. “With the extreme fluctuations being seen in construction demand, firms are taking a pass on submitting for work. We want to ensure that we can find qualified contractors to perform the work within our time frame.”
To reduce added costs of winter construction, the project is anticipated to begin in early spring with an estimated late summer, early fall completion date.
Efforts will be made to coordinate staging areas and identify possible work sharing opportunities with T. Wall Enterprises, the development company building a mixed-use, high-end apartment complex to the south of the square.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work on such an impactful project right in our hometown,” said Tony Meyers, vice president of Maas Brothers Construction and a Watertown resident. “The moment we received construction documents from the request for proposals, we began project planning so that, if we were selected, we could hit the ground running.”
Over the next several weeks, project personnel from Maas Brothers will meet with Allon and other project stakeholders to chart a path forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.