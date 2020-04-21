ASHIPPUN — At 18, Austin Borchardt was already trying to make his mark in politics, the town’s newest supervisor.
In 2014, Borchardt first ran for office while he was a senior at Oconomowoc High School.
“Aside from the fact that I was rather young, I was still successfully able to manage to get past the primary. This same primary also happened to be my first election to vote, in which I voted for myself because my name was on the ballot,” Borchardt said. “Even though I was able to win my primary, I lost in the general election only by a few votes.”
Following high-school graduation, he went on to attend Ripon College, where earned a bachelor’s of arts degree with a triple major in business management, economics and politics and government.
He said even before he considered running again for the Ashippun Town Board many residents were growing concerned with the current state of the roads.
And Borchardt wanted to do something to help. He ran again for a town board seat and won earlier this month. He beat his opponent 564 votes to 224, which is just over 70%.
“In the upcoming months, I look forward to playing an important role in determining which road projects need to be tackled right away,” Borchardt said. “I certainly present something that the current Ashippun Town Board doesn’t have one being my young age. My current age is probably one of my best assets because I have always been highly motivated to accomplish large tasks at hand.”
Borchardt said it’s no secret that when political analysts examine voting demographics those between the ages of 18 and 25 are likely the most politically apathetic.
“I am especially unique in this regard because I have a high level of dedication to serving our community. It takes the right person with an outgoing and energetic personality to run for public office at such an early age,” Borchardt said. “Sometimes running for public office and winning can seem impossible for a lot of people including those that are young. Hopefully, this solid victory sets a new example for my peers that being actively part of the political process can be accomplished. I also strongly believe that voters have the most power at the local level to make positive changes for their community.”
He encourages family members, neighbors, and friends to get out and vote, especially in local elections.
Ashippun Town Chairman Jim Meyer spoke highly of Borchardt.
“It’s not every day a 24 year old gets into government,” Meyer said. “He will absolutely provide us with a different perspective. He’ll give us a broader scope to examine the issues that come before the board.”
Meyer, who is going on his second year as town chair, already has 10 years in as a town supervisor.
“We have an older board,” Meyer said. “Turnover is always good because with turnover comes new ideas and a fresh way of looking at how we govern. Austin is very passionate about politics. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Dodge County Supervisor David Guckenberger echoed those same sentiments.
Guckenberger, who’s supervisory district includes the Town of Ashippun, said Borchardt will work hard for the residents of Ashippun.
“I think it’s refreshing to have young people involved in politics,” Guckenberger said. “I wish there was more people like him.”
