New state school aid estimates detail a decline in funds for 114 Wisconsin districts next school year, including a $690,769 decrease for two school districts in Dodge County. Those estimates could change as school budgets adjust for COVID-19-related shortfalls.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Wednesday announced the state general school aid fund — which represents the largest form of state support for public schools — is expected to increase statewide by $163.5 million, or 3.5%, from the previous year. The fund is expected to total $4.9 billion in the 2020-21 school year. Of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts, 302 are poised to receive an increase in funds this coming school year. Another 114 districts are estimated to see a drop in funds and five districts will see no change.
The change in general aid funds are based on property valuation, enrollment and shared costs, as well as the total amount of funds available from the state.
The Watertown Unified School District will see a 3.96% increase or $929,110 in its 2020-21 state aid, $24,407,702 as compared to $23,478,592 for the 2019-20 school year.
“We are pleased to see that our aid has increased by just under 4% for the coming school year,” Cassandra Schug, Watertown Unified School District superintendent, said. “While the additional aid does not result in additional dollars for the WUSD, it does help us to offset property taxes for our community, and, for that reason, the increased aid is good news for the WUSD and for our community taxpayers.”
While the Watertown Unified School District will see a rise in its state aid, the Dodgeland and Hustisford school districts will not.
“In building the 2020-2021 school year budget, we anticipated a decrease in state aid,” Annette Thompson, Dodgeland School District superintendent, said. “Although the state aid estimate released by the DPI today was disappointing, we are working hard to ensure a balanced budget is presented to the board of education at our annual meeting.”
The Dodgeland School District will see a 8.06% decline in its state aid by $482,290 from $5,983,952 in 2019-20 to $5,501,662 in 2020-21. The Hustisford School District will witness a decline of $208,479 or 11.69% in state aid from $1,783,284 in 2019-20 to $1,574,805 in 2020-21.
Hustisford School District Superintendent Heather Cramer could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Here’s how other area districts compare (2019-20 state aid; 2021-20 state aid; percent of increase or decrease and dollar amount):
• Jefferson School District, $12,221,083; $12,194,686; .22% or a $26,397 decrease.
• Johnson Creek School District, $4,660,553; $4,845,533; 3.97% or a $184,980 increase.
• Lake Mills Area School District, $8,339,453; $8,878,950; 6.47% or a $539,497 increase.
• Waterloo School District, $5,491,316; $5,420,300; 1.29% or a $71,016 decrease.
