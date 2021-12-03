MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending everyone ages 18 and older get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.
Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake’s said the recommendation follows the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation for booster doses for all adults.
The recommendation comes on the heels of the spread of a new variant omicron which has been identified in 19 countries.
The best protection against this new variant, or any variant of COVID-19, is to get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot if one is eligible, according to the Department of Health Services.
When more people are vaccinated, disease transmission is reduced and it helps protect children under 5 who are not yet able to be vaccinated. To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit Vaccines.gov, or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
The new COVID-19 variant was identified last week in South Africa. On Friday, the World Health Organization classified this variant, B.1.1.529, as a variant of concern.
This variant is a cause for concern but not a cause for panic, the state health department said. The best protection against this new variant, or any variant of COVID-19, is to get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot.
DHS also urges all Wisconsin residents to take a layered approach to help slow the spread of COVID-19. People should continue to wear masks, avoid large gatherings, maintain good hand hygiene, and get vaccinated.
DHS recommends that everyone ages 18 and older receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine following the completion of their primary series.
For additional information about booster doses, additional doses, and help accessing your COVID-19 vaccine record to determine when you may be recommended for a booster, visit the DHS Additional Doses and Booster Doses webpage.
