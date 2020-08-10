Sauk City teen makes initial appearance on swatting charges

JUNEAU — Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger set a preliminary hearing for a Sauk City teen who faces charges for a swatting incident in Beaver Dam.
Swatting is defined as the action of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
Thomas Gallas, 15, who made his initial appearance Aug. 3, is facing a felony count of false reporting of an emergency. A signature bond was set at $1,000.
If convicted, he faces up to a $10,000 fine and three-and-a-half years in prison.
On May 11, Beaver Dam police reported a 15-year-old boy shot his mother and the person was going to end his own life, according to the criminal complaint. A day before, the 15-year-old boy’s mother called police and said an unknown number of individuals were threatening to initiate a swatting incident against her son. After police made a sweep of the home, investigators discovered the threats were made over web-based platforms, Telegrams and Discord.
According to the criminal complaint, a user ID led officers to Gallas. When Beaver Dam police questioned Gallas, the 17-year-old allegedly admitted his actions and said he was coerced. He told investigators another online user hacked his parents’ PayPal and other bank accounts and threatened him if he didn’t make the swatting calls, the complaint stated.
Gallas allegedly said he made false reports around the country, including West Virginia, California and Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.