When Richard “Red” Walter walked through the door of his family’s Watertown home on Dec. 24, 1964, he gave his parents an early Christmas gift. It was him.
“My folks didn’t know I was coming home,” he said. “They had no idea. I guess I surprised them.”
As a U.S. Marine, Walters proudly served his country from Feb. 2, 1962 to Dec. 23, 1964.
Walter said he earned the nickname “Red” because of his thick, red hair. After he graduated Watertown High School in 1960, he and three of his friends decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps.
He began his journey at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps’ largest West Coast training facility. Then Walter was sent to Okinawa, Japan and from there to Taiwan and then the Philippines. It was during this time Walter learned about survival training.
“It wasn’t long before I was on the USS General W.A. Mann where I spent 110 days at sea without seeing land,” Walter said.
The 78-year-old man said the USS General W.A. Mann was a troop transport that served the U.S. Navy in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
“We did a lot of athletics on the ship during our time at sea,” he said. “We had basketball, football, volleyball and boxing matches on the ship. The boxing matches were big on the ship. It was something we did to pass the time and put the war in the back of our minds.”
He was 22 years old; and on his way to Vietnam.
In the spring of 1964, Marine Detachment, Advisory Team One, commanded by Major Alfred M. Gray Jr., arrived to collect signals intelligence, thereby becoming the first Marine ground combat unit to arrive in Vietnam, Walter said.
He said he spent four to four-and-a-half months in Vietnam.
“That’s the biggest reason I didn’t stay over there (Vietnam) too long,” he said. “Machine gunners didn’t last long there, I learned.”
He said he and his fellow Marines landed in De Nang, which marks the halfway point between the capital in the north, Hanoi, and Saigon, now called Ho Chi Minh City in the south. It’s the fourth largest city in Vietnam.
It wasn’t long before he was on the move again.
He and the rest of the troops then went to Khe Sanh Combat Base, which was a U.S. Marine Corps outpost south of the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) used during the Vietnam War.
“I remember it being very difficult, mountainous, jungle terrain to walk through,” he said. “The villages and the people there were very primitive. And, it was always hot. It was between 110 to 115 degrees with thick humidity in the air there. Very humid.”
While rummaging through a small shoebox of 3-by-5-inch black-and white and some color photos, he said the images brought back a lot of memories and none of them bad.
He held up one of the small, faded photos, which showed a fit and clean cut Walter in uniform.
“The Marines put weight on me, but also had me in great shape when I was in boot camp,” he said. “We did a lot of physical training, including hand-to-hand combat. We had to be ready for anything and everything we could encounter.”
Walter said he wasn’t a person for school so the marines was a natural choice for him.
“I learned a great deal in the Marines,” he said holding different photographs of his tour. “The Marines taught me discipline. Plus, I got to visit a lot of places I would’ve normally not had the chance to see.”
He was fortunate not to see any combat in Vietnam.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” Walter said.
He said he ate sea rations while in Vietnam with one of them being split pea soup.
“I ate so much of that pea soup over there I can’t even look at it today,” he said.
He said when he eventually returned to the U.S. and landed in Madison, his family was happy to see him come home, but anyone else, who recognized Walter as military, didn’t care for him.
“That’s putting it very lightly,” he said. “We were not accepted very well when we returned.”
Walter now works a small hobby farm off Hancock Road in Watertown, where he keeps his Belgian Haflinger cross horses. Walter said he has taken his horses to Ixonia’s Harnischfeger Park for fall and winter fest. He also walked them in parades and weddings.
He is a Watertown Marine Corps League Life member and charter member of the Marine Corps League Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment 349. Walter is also a life member and an honorary member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3709. He was recently honored for 50 years with the American Legion Post 189
“Looking back at joining the Marines, I wouldn’t change anything,” Walter said. “It gave me personal pride and taught me discipline. Those are life lessons that no one can take away from me.”
