Difficulty parallel parking leads officer to repeat drunken driver

JUNEAU — Gregory Cundy, 56, Mayville, was found guilty March 1 by a Dodge County jury for his seventh OWI and obstructing or resisting an officer.
Mayville police officers received a call in July 2019 of damage o a vehicle that was parked on the street. A witness told investigators a Ford Fusion turned from Main Street to Allen Street in Mayville and pulled to the north side of the street in front of another vehicle. The motorist driving the Fusion started to back up to park when it collided with the vehicle behind it. When the driver of the Fusion, who was later named as Cundy, realized that he was being watched, he sped away from the area.
Through witness statements and a description of the car, officers tracked down Cundy at his home in Mayville. His Ford Fusion was in the driveway with fresh scuff marks on the back of the vehicle. Cundy told police he previously backed into numerous things with the vehicle. It became apparent during questioning Cundy was impaired.
Cundy eventually admitted to being on Main Street after drinking.
He has OWI offenses dating back to 1991 and as recent as 2005.
Cundy is facing up to $25,000 in fines and 12 1/2 years in prison. A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date.
