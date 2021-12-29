Kottke stepping away from county government

JUNEAU — After serving nearly 25 years on the Dodge County Board with 18 of those as the county board leader, Russell Kottke is stepping away from county government.
Kottke, who will turn 66 in February, said it was time to leave.
Kottke of Fox Lake admitted he will miss the people he worked with during his time on the county board, but said its governance has a different style now.
“It’s been interesting,” he said of the county board’s current direction.
He expressed his displeasure with some of the county board members needing to have Dodge County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds outlined before they’re spent.
“Other counties don’t have their projects plotted out, but they’re spending their money,” Kottke said. “When I wanted to create an ad hoc committee to deal with the ARPA funding, I was booed out the building.”
He said the Dodge County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting Feb. 1 to discuss the ARPA funding.
“Now, we will have 33 different opinions of what to do with the money,” he said.
Kottke said he will remain as the Town of Trenton chairman.
“Being on the Dodge County Board was a good experience for me,” he said. “I was on the committees to build Clearview and the new jail. County board members had issues during those two projects, but we worked them out together.”
He said when Watertown had its tire fire he was the one who made the decision to purchase a special chemical to extinguish the blaze.
“We couldn’t keep firefighters at the scene day in and day out,” he said. “We had to do something and get it extinguished. It was expensive, but we had to have it.”
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said “County Board Chairman Russell Kottke will be completing his 24th year on the board, with the last 18 as county board chairman. As county board chairman, he has led a number of transformational changes. Chairman Kottke is a strong proponent of the committee governance structure.
“In working with Russell the past 13 years as county administrator, he views county department heads as the subject matter experts, enables operational areas to move forward without micromanaging day-to-day activities or decisions,” Mielke said. “I appreciate that he makes himself available at all times for a phone call or an in-person discussion. Russell is highly respected by the Dodge County Administrative team.”
