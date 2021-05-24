JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Common Council has decided to remove a prohibition on issuing Class A Intoxicating Liquor Licenses to businesses that also sell gasoline.
“The City of Jefferson finds that such a prohibition is no longer proper, due to the change as to how such businesses are now conducted,” the city council noted in making the change Tuesday night.
The ordinance will be effective on the date after its enactment and publication of the ordinance.
The change was necessary in the city for some unusual reasons, according to city officials.
“The City of Jefferson no longer has a single liquor store doing business in the community,” Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said. “It’s last two functioning liquor stores have been closed for several years now. Gasoline and convenience stores have inquired about obtaining a package goods liquor license, but have been unable to do so, due to ordinance prohibition, until amended by the city’s common council.
