The Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department and the Rock River Coalition are recruiting volunteers to assess the health of streams in Jefferson County and throughout the Rock River basin.
Volunteer stream monitors devote a few hours each month from May to October to collect information vital to understanding stream health. Stream monitors provide valuable information to assist in identifying healthy stream segments and flagging segments that potentially have water quality concerns. This information will help target local efforts where they are most needed.
The Jefferson County LWCD and the RRC are hosting a training on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bingo hall, an open-air shelter in Waterloo Fireman’s Park.
The training will be a combination of in classroom and hands-on, feet-in-the-water, look at streams and methods used to assess what affects them. Participants will learn to measure stream flow, temperature, water clarity and dissolved oxygen. They will also learn how to assess stream health by examining aquatic insects. All equipment is provided for the training. Participants need to bring a pencil and writing pad, lunch, water, towel, and hip boots or waders or wear shoes that can be worn in the water.
In Jefferson County, there are at least 10 stream sites available to choose from for a team of two or more new monitors. These sites are located near Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Fort Atkinson, and London.
The training workshop is free, but pre-registration is required as space is limited.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the training will be limited to 10 participants this year.
To register, go to: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/57fzyHZev4AnrO-Ljmw6ZQ. For questions or to learn more about these trainings, contact Marisa Ulman at marisau@jeffersoncountywi.gov, 920-674-7111 or Addie Schlussel addie@rockrivercoalition.org, 215-262-3366.
