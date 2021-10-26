Pumpkin Palooza is set for this Saturday in downtown Watertown. Sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program, the day will be filled with activities that include horse-drawn wagon rides, the Main Street trick-or-treat, story time at the Watertown Public Library, a costume parade, and face painting.
According to Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director, more than 45 local businesses and organizations will be handing out candy and other child-friendly treats during the Main Street trick-or-treat from 1-3 p.m. “The Main Street trick-or-treat is always a highlight of Pumpkin Palooza, and I am so impressed with the number of local businesses and community organizations that are participating this year,” she said. “This is such a fun event, and it’s nice to see our downtown enjoyed by so many members of our community in this way.”
Lampe said a list of Main Street trick-or-treat participating businesses can be found on the Main Street program’s Facebook page or downloaded at watertownmainstreet.org.
Other activities planned for Pumpkin Palooza include seasonal store specials at select businesses starting at 10 a.m. along with a bread sale at the library. Spooky story time at the library starts at 11 a.m. and horse-drawn wagon rides departing from Latte Donatte will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The wagon rides are provided by Stumbled-In Percherons and cost $3 per person. In addition, artists from Painted Faces will be set up at 315 E. Main St. starting at 11 a.m. for face painting and glitter tattoos. STUDIO NINE salon will also provide glitter tattoos from 1-3 p.m. Note, there is a cost for face painting and the glitter tattoos.
Following the Main Street trick-or-treat, youngsters and their parents and caregivers can walk in a costume parade starting at 3 p.m. from the Heritage Inn, 700 E. Main St., to the American Legion, 206 S. First. St. Officers from the American Legion will escort the children and provide treats at the legion following the parade.
City-wide trick-or-treating will take place from 4-7 p.m. that evening. Community members are also invited to attend a pumpkin lighting on the front steps of the library at 6 p.m. and the trunk-or-treat at the Watertown Moose Lodge from 6-8 p.m. The library is seeking the donation of freshly-carved jack-o-lanterns for the pumpkin lighting. Jack-o-lanterns may be brought to the library between 9-10 a.m. on Saturday for display during the pumpkin lighting.
Lampe added the Halloween bingo event, also known as Witch’s Brew Bingo, set for Thursday at the Watertown Elks Lodge is sold out. “Right now the weather looks great for Saturday, and we look forward to seeing all the children in their costumes,” she said.
