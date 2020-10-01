Watertown Transit is accepting information from potential riders going to either the middle school or the high school this school year.
Watertown Transit offers “corner stop” bus service to both schools in the morning and afternoon.
The cost for the corner stops service is $2 per student, per trip. Anyone choosing to use this service can call Watertown Transit by Tuesday to register. Watertown Transit will call registered riders on Oct. 8, 9 and 10 with corner pick-up times.
In order to accommodate as many riders as possible, Watertown Transit will have the routes start at approximately 6:45 a.m. Due to COVID-19, students are asked to practice social distancing while on the buses. In the event there are high school and middle school riders at the same corner stop, there may be two different pickup times for that stop. One for high school riders and one for middle school riders. This is being done to make the service more user friendly and to shorten the time riders are on the buses.
In addition to corner stop services, prescheduled daily door to door service is also available for all students to any school at a cost of $2.75 per student, per trip.
To register for these services, call Watertown Transit at 261-7433 by Tuesday.
