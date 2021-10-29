LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Student Rotarians for the month of November have been announced. They are seniors Kaitlyn Twesme and Carolyn Hanrahan.
Hanrahan is the daughter of Margaret and Thomas Hanrahan. She has an older brother, Paul. Her interests outside of school include dance and community service. Her academic interests are math and science. In her free time, she enjoys attending sporting events and spending time with friends and families.
During high school, she was a member of the Capitol Conference Academic Team, Interact, National Honor Society, link crew, student council, and junior optimist.
Her community involvement and services include fall festival, Witches Night Out, Knickerbocker Ice Festival and Christmas Neighbors, along with St. Gabriel Parrish festival, and Rotary concession stand.
After high school, she plans to attend a four-year college and major in science, technology, engineering and math.
Twesme is interested in engineering because she enjoys math and science. Engineering will allow her to use both her interests.
Twesme enjoys flying small airplanes, and is learning to fly a Cessna 152 at Watertown Airport. In her free time, she enjoys painting.
During high school she was a member of Interact, Engineering Club, Tri-M Honor Society, National Honor Society, Junior Optimist Club, yearbook staff and was a member of the musical set crew.
In Interact Club, she became involved in The Mill, the food pantry for high school. She also volunteers at the fall festival, Knickerbocker Ice Festival, and Easter egg hunts. She is a past teen volunteer at the L.D. Fargo Library.
After high school, she plans to attend college to study aerospace engineering.
