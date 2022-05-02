JEFFERSON — The longtime burgermeister of the City of Jefferson is looking to expand his horizons and is mapping out a bid, as a Republican, to represent the 33rd Assembly District.
Dale Oppermann, the mayor of Jefferson since 2010, announced his candidacy to represent the 33rd Assembly District on Friday.
The district now includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages.
“It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Jefferson for the past 12 years as mayor and on the city council for six terms since 1994,” Oppermann said. “During that time, we’ve experienced a great deal of positive changes in Jefferson to address our community’s ongoing needs, like providing more housing and employment opportunities. We also upgraded our downtown streetscape to help keep it safe, attractive and vibrant.”
Oppermann said he is running for assembly to continue serving the region and the state.
“I will work hard to represent all the citizens of the 33rd District,” he said. “Some of my priorities will be continued growth and prosperity, safe communities and strengthening our state’s workforce. I look forward to continuing my service to Southern Jefferson and Northern Rock Counties, and the state of Wisconsin.”
Oppermann said that, with the recent redesign of the 33rd Assembly District, Mukwonago is outside of its boundaries and incumbent Republican Cody Horlacher, who lives there, will no longer be representing it.
Oppermann said Horlacher is hoping to be elected as a judge in Waukesha County and that Horlacher put Oppermann in touch with the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, Republican Robin Vos, who came to Jefferson in recent days to inform Oppermann that the state’s Republican Party would support any run he might make in the 33rd Assembly District.
“I’ve never been a politician and now I’ll be one,” Oppermann said, adding quickly that his constituents will see no change in the way he operates. “I’m getting my team together right now. I’m not going to change. I am who I am. I’m a known commodity with 12 years as mayor. I’m a team player and I’ll stay that way. You have to be a team player to get things done in Madison ... I’m not a ‘yes man. Robin Vos just told me to vote my beliefs.”
Oppermann described his running within the Republican Party as being a decision he made as, “a middle of the road guy.” He said he had to run as a Republican based on “fundamental issues” that he said are things like the right to life and controlled taxes.
“But I respect opinions and different lifestyles,” Oppermann said, noting he believes in, and respects, the right to bear arms, but stops short when it comes to multiple ammunition clips.
“A hunting rifle is one thing, but multiple clips are another. If you need multiple clips to hunt, you probably shouldn’t be in the woods,” he said.
On LGBTQ lifestyle matters, Oppermann said he is a “live and let live” type of person and stands by his beliefs in his life.
Oppermann is married with three adult children and three grandchildren. He has been employed as a sales representative at Milwaukee Plate Glass Co. in West Allis for the past 25 years.
Oppermann said it remains to be seen as to whether he will remain working as Jefferson’s mayor if elected. He said the two jobs may actually balance well with each other, time-wise.
“I love being mayor and it’s been a pleasure to work with the team we have here in Jefferson,” he said, adding it would not be a requirement that he step down as mayor if he embarks on representation of Assembly District 33.
“I will talk with the leadership of the city’s common council and we will make a collective decision,” Oppermann said.
Oppermann is disappointed with the way things are working in the State Capitol and wants to work to find more compromise.
“The way things have been going in Madison opens doors for people like me,” Oppermann said of his philosophy, approach to politics and manner of working with others, adding he will embark on more intense campaigning as soon as possible.
“I need to find a treasurer and register the campaign,” he said.
Oppermann said that he believes there may need to be a Republican primary election between himself and Scott Johnson of Fort Atkinson. The date for that primary would likely be Aug. 6. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.