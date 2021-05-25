Amtrak Hiawatha and I-41 buses have returned to full schedule. Amtrak Midwest is restoring all Hiawatha Service round-trips between Milwaukee and Chicago and the twice daily round-trip Amtrak Thruway Buses between Green Bay and Milwaukee, with stops in De Pere, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. The full Hiawatha Service train schedule will resume with seven round trips Monday through Saturday, and six on Sunday. On Fridays, a late-night departure from Chicago to Milwaukee will again be available.
The Amtrak Thruway buses along Interstate 41 connect Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and Fond du Lac to Amtrak Hiawatha trains in Milwaukee for travel to Chicago and beyond. Together with the Lamers Bus Lines service along the same route, train connections are available daily for three round-trip buses. The entire trip can be purchased through Amtrak, and a single ticket covers both the bus and the train.
The Amtrak Thruway buses also provide direct service to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Amtrak offers a short video showing how to use an Amtrak Thruway Bus to connect to the Hiawatha trains, which provide stops at downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport, Sturtevant (Racine area), Glenview, IL (northern Chicago suburbs), and Chicago’s Union Station in downtown Chicago.
Reservations can be made and tickets purchased through the Amtrak app; online at Amtrak.com; at a ticket kiosk in Milwaukee Intermodal Station, Milwaukee Airport Station, Sturtevant or Chicago; at ticket windows in Milwaukee Intermodal Station or Chicago Union Station; or by calling 800-USA-RAIL (800-872-7245). Those with monthly or 10-ride discounted Multi-Ride Tickets can confirm their travel by using Amtrak RideReserveSM. Amtrak displays a train capacity indicator at the time of booking, showing each train’s seating availability. If bookings exceed comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without incurring a fee.
