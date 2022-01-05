JEFFERSON — For the last decade-plus, the truck which has transported bulk donations to the Jefferson Food Pantry was itself a donation. Owned privately, the truck has been used continuously to supply the local food pantry so it could assist local people who are experiencing food insecurity.
Now, that donated truck, owned by outgoing Jefferson Food Pantry Board of Directors President Ron Pribnow, is nearing the end of its useful life, and the food pantry is kicking off a campaign to raise $35,000 to buy its own box truck.
“A lot of the food we receive is locally sourced — gleaned and rescued food from local stores which is close to its expiration date, didn’t sell right away or is a little dinged but still usable,” said program coordinator Sara Ariss.
Ariss, a consultant working with five local food pantries, the Jefferson Food Pantry among them, has a background in emergency preparedness and senior information technology management.
Currently, her work with local food pantries is grant-funded, involving managing relationships, marketing and social media, coordinating pop-up food pantry events, keeping records, maintaining food inventories, ordering food and other responsibilities.
A co-founder of the Jefferson distribution for Ruby’s Pantry, Ariss also manages multiple social media outlets that focus on overcoming food insecurity.
“The box truck allows us to go directly up to the loading dock to load food in,” Ariss said.
The existing box truck that the food pantry has been using for the past dozen years was purchased at an auction, and at that time it already had seen considerable use and wear.
That truck has been well maintained over the years but it pretty much “beyond repair” at this point, Ariss said.
“The hydraulic tommy-gate is getting unsafe,” said Steve Adams, current president of the Jefferson Food Pantry board. “We want to replace the current truck with something used but dependable, something economical with decent gas mileage.”
“We would not be taking it farther than the Madison area, so we don’t need something brand-new,” Ariss said. “We’re looking for something that’s eight to 10 years old but has a lot of useful life remaining.”
Right now, the pantry obtains a lot of its food through Second Harvest out of Madison, and it also relies on bulk donations from various area food sources. Brownberry Ovens out of Oconomowoc also regularly provides bread.
The food pantry’s existing truck could hold on for a while yet, Ariss said, or it could break down “as soon as tomorrow.”
Food pantry planners are looking at options right now to replace the old box truck.
“This truck, like the food pantry as a whole, has a big impact on the local community,” Adams said, “It has helped us make food and needed items available to underprivileged folks and people who are struggling or experiencing hard times.”
Adams and Ariss expressed their great appreciation to Pribnow for providing the truck the food pantry has used for all of these years, and additionally for the leadership he has shown in the food pantry during that time.
Pribnow, who is “on his third or fourth retirement by now,” has recently stepped down from the president’s position and its stepping away from active involvement in the organization.
Adams said that Pribnow has been a stalwart of the local nonprofit for some 35 years now, and he has well earned his retirement.
As it seeks to replace the existing box truck purchased by Pribnow, the food pantry is seeking donations from private individuals, local businesses and other organizations which recognize the value the food pantry has had in the local community over the years.
Ariss said the food pantry will also be looking at grant options that could boost community donations and spread the food pantry’s tight funds a little farther.
“Our community has been so generous in terms of donating food and supplies over the years,” Ariss said. “Now we’re working on a longer-term need.”
Meanwhile, the local food pantry has been updating its services and practices to meet community needs during and beyond the current pandemic.
“Up until the pandemic, we served a solid 30 families a day,” Ariss said. “After the pandemic hit, our numbers went down. Some people were staying home, and eventually, families were receiving assistance through various pandemic-era programs.”
With the end of unemployment-boosting funds earlier in the year and the end of pandemic aid for families with children in December, Ariss said that numbers of people relying on the food pantry are likely to go up.
Many people are still dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, whether that was the end of a job, unexpected health costs, or just the mental and emotional stresses caused by pandemic conditions.
“A lot of the people we serve are not long-term planners and need help getting by day-to-day,” Ariss said.
The Jefferson Food Pantry has made several changes to the way it operates in order to increase safety and address health concerns during the pandemic.
This included more outside distribution – rather than having everyone walk around inside the facility at one time — and more pre-packaged items.
Meanwhile, recognizing that people had many different levels of needs, the pantry has relaxed its rules in terms of verifying who exactly qualifies for assistance.
“If you live within the Jefferson school district, we’re going to find a way to get you high-quality food,” Ariss said.
Even those who live outside the district are not turned away, but rather were served on a one-time basis, then connected to resources in their area.
“A lot of traditional food pantries will serve only people who fall within a certain income range,” Ariss said. “But you never know what a person is dealing with.”
For example, a food pantry recipient who drives up in a BMW is not necessarily rich, even though their vehicle is a luxury model, Ariss noted.
Perhaps they inherited the car from a wealthier relative, or it’s left over from a prior time in their life when they were better off.
Perhaps extremely high medical bills have eroded that person’s savings to the point that they rely on assistance.
“We’re not here to judge,” Ariss said. “We want to help everyone we can.”
Significant need in area
According to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, of the approximately 7,793 residents in the City of Jefferson, 7.1%, or 533 people, live in poverty.
Ariss noted that on top of these folks who technically fall under the federally defined poverty line, many more individuals come in just above the poverty line, not qualifying for SNAP or WIC benefits but still not making a living wage that would allow them to cover costs for themselves and their families.
In addition, Jefferson qualifies as a “food desert,” defined by the USDA as an area where low-income people do not have easy access to large food retailers. The local community includes a group of people who have low incomes and who have additional barriers in accessing grocery stores.
How food pantry works
The Jefferson Food Pantry is located at 1110 S. Grove Ave., Jefferson, in space provided by the local branch of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The pantry serves around 50 families each week, from all walks of life, including senior citizens, families with school-age children, and young adults seeking employment, Ariss said.
During a time when traditional food pantries are seeing a drop in users, the Jefferson Food Pantry has seen stable numbers of guests, as well as attracting new families.
“We have embraced the changing face of community hunger, and we are dedicated to evolving to meet these needs,” Ariss said.
She noted that, despite being closed for Thanksgiving, the pantry served 229 families in November for a total of 733 people. This included 336 adults, 255 children, and 142 senior citizens.
During that time, the pantry also distributed 500 Piggly Wiggly gift cards worth $10 each to subsidize guests’ holiday meals and to support “shopping local.”
Ariss noted that when community members are transitioning from domestic abuse situations or who have recently been released on parole, often the first resource they’re referred to is the Jefferson Food Pantry.
“Our core volunteer team of 25 are trained and equipped to welcome our guests, recommend grocery items that can be enjoyed without access to a kitchen — from a hotel or car — provide necessary household items such as disposable plates/silverware, can openers, and baggies, and refer guests to additional resource centers,” Ariss said.
Thanks to a grant from the United Way and a partnership with Brown Cab, the Jefferson Food Pantry provides complimentary cab rides to and from the food pantry for those without another form of transportation.
In addition, people under COVID-19 quarantine can call the Jefferson Food Pantry to arrange for free delivery of emergency food.
Ariss said that the Jefferson Food Pantry is unique in that it is a full “choice pantry,” unlike many other emergency food providers.
That means that users of the Jefferson Food Pantry are presented with an assortment of bakery and bread items, shelf-stable items, fresh produce, dairy, meat and other protein sources, Ariss said.
The pantry currently uses a pandemic-appropriate “hybrid” approach, putting guest and volunteer health and safety first, while still allowing guests to “shop” for the shelf stable and bread/bakery items they prefer.
The local pantry also has a “Choice Pantry Menu,” allowing guests to select from an ever-changing variety of produce, dairy, meats and other proteins hand-selected by volunteers.
“The result is a happy guest who is empowered to select the items that they need and will best enjoy,” Ariss said, noting that this approach eliminates food waste, accommodates special dietary restrictions, ethnic traditions and cooking limitations, and allows the Jefferson pantry to customize each guest experience.
“The Jefferson Food Pantry has become so popular that we often receive calls/visitors from outside of our school district, which is the boundary for the service area our county coalition and some federal standards allow us to serve,” Ariss said. “In these cases, we are able to serve the first-timer guest and then refer them to their local food pantry for future assistance.”
Even the food that reaches its expiration date before it can be distributed does not go to waste.
The food pantry works with other local providers including through St Mark’s “Manna Monday” free meal program as well as area senior living facilities, HUD housing, and even the county jail, offsetting the amount that has to be funded by taxpayer dollars.
How to help
Cash donations, whether toward the new box truck campaign or toward general food pantry operating expenses, are welcome.
People may donate online at https://donorbox.org/jefferson-food-pantry.
In addition, the food pantry accepts donations of can openers, dish soap, laundry soap, hand soap, cleaning products, hygiene items, gloves/mittens, plasticware, disposable plates/bowls/cups, baby diapers and wipes, condiments, seasonings, cooking sauces, strawberry jam/jelly, kid-friendly cereal, fresh produce and unexpired dairy items.
Ariss noted that the food pantry asks that all food donations be unexpired so that they get out to recipients in a timely manner and do not create more waste.
Other special programs offered by the food pantry include farm-fresh organic produce in the fall, made possible by donations from traditional and Community Supported Agriculture farms in the area,
Before Halloween this year, the food pantry offered children’s Halloween costumes, and in the winter months, the pantry provided new winter jackets, hats, gloves/mittens, scarves, and socks.
On a first-come, first-serve basis, the food pantry also offers “birthday bags,” containing everything guests need to celebrate a family birthday.
Future goals
Ariss said the Jefferson Food Pantry and its board is working hard to eliminate hunger in the local community and to serve as a gateway to other needed community services.
She listed the following as major accomplishments of the food pantry during 2021:
• Rebranded with new logo;
• Launched new Facebook page and social media campaign;
• Released new website;
• Developed and distributed new fliers and yard signs;
• Published and advertised “most wanted” list;
• Explored and implemented new options for intake procedures to ensure safety and properly re-open;
• Developed community partnerships that have helped with pantry promotion; and
• Applied for and received award of grant to participate in a 2022 Jefferson County Food Pantry strategic planning and training project facilitated by the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and the Community Action Coalition.
In 2022, as well as kicking off the campaign to raise $35,000 for a new box truck, the Jefferson Food Pantry is honing its new three-year strategic plan.
Planners established the pantry’s mission, to make sure that the Jefferson community is fully nourished, and vision, assuring that the Jefferson Food Pantry will strengthen food access and help build a healthy community.
As it works toward these goals, pantry planners have laid out the following guiding principles:
• That they will apply an equity lens to all aspects of the food pantry’s work.
• That they will center the voice of the people being served.
• That they will focus on innovative solutions.
• That they will be responsive to the changing needs in the community, with three strategic priorities – first to feed, then to strengthen, and finally to transform the local community.
Procuring a new food pantry box truck will also open the door to growth in serving our community through marketing of our pantry and donors (in the form of truck wrapping), the ability to collect and transport more diverse food in the future, and exploring mobile pantry opportunities that may allow us to “meet our guests where they are.”
“The face of need in our community is changing, and the Jefferson Food Pantry strives to understand these changes and to be proactive in preparing for them,” Ariss said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.