JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will host a free landlord/tenant training that includes the eviction process.
This three hour training will be provided to Dodge County residents or landlords interested in attending and learning more about landlord/tenant laws and the eviction process.
The new sheriff’s office procedure on writs of restitution will be discussed. This training will be held on May 18 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium on the first floor of the Dodge County Administration Building, located at 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
Dale Hicks, a 23-year member and former president of the Wisconsin Apartment Association and landlord for 35 years will hold the training. Hicks has owned multiple properties and has rarely needed to evict tenants due to his knowledge of applicable laws and the procedures he has put in place. Hicks has been teaching landlord/tenant law for a number of years to law enforcement personnel. Hicks will share this information with residents and educate attendees on proper leases, evictions, proper terminology and processes for a successful landlord/tenant relationship.
The civil process team will speak on the new writ of restitution procedures that will go into effect on June 1 and what the involvement is in the landlord/tenant relationship. Time will be available to answer any questions the public may have regarding the services.
The Dodge County Landlord Association will speak briefly at the end of the evening regarding how one can join the association or seek assistance from them.
The new Dodge County Clerk of Courts Kelly Enright will be in attendance to answer any questions the attendees may have on processes and procedures involving the court process.
Will, from Wisconsin Legal Blank, will be on hand with the most up-to-date forms and leases to aid our landlords in successful business relationships.
Staff from the Dodge County Aging & Disability Resource Center will have information and resources available for the aging and disabled population, which can help them live independently.
Donna, from the Dodge County Housing Authority, will also have information available to tenants needing housing assistance through governmental programs. This may include low income families, the elderly and those with disabilities.
The training is for landlords, property managers, tenants, city/village representatives, and anyone wanting to know more about renting and the eviction process.
To register, send an email to jzitlow@co.dodge.wi.us with the names and number of attendees or call 920-386-3730.
