JUNEAU — AutoPets, maker of the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box, the Litter-Robot, Wednesday cut the ribbon on its expanded Juneau manufacturing and shipping facility.
The space has nearly doubled, from approximately 33,000 square feet to roughly 63,000 square feet.
AutoPets is aiming to hire more than 30 new employees over the next six months, adding to its existing staff of 76 in Juneau and 120 overall.
The expansion will allow AutoPets to scale its USA-based assembly and fulfillment, bring more product shipping in-house, and quadruple throughput to keep up with its growing demand from customers around the globe.
“The expansion of this facility reflects the explosive growth in demand we’ve seen from pet parents,” said Jacob Zuppke, COO of AutoPets.
“Over 10 years ago, we purchased a building in Juneau that was six times larger than what we needed at the time, but it was the right building in the right place for us to grow into. Now we’ve nearly doubled that facility and reinvested in Juneau, with more property available for future growth. From our passionate team and our nearby suppliers to the support of the mayor and Thrive Economic Development, our Juneau facility has been integral to our success.”
AutoPets currently has job openings for assembly, quality, fulfillment and other roles. Over the past three years, the company has continued to increase pay and is now offering starting pay up to $17 per hour with a full benefits package.
Demand for AutoPets’ products has allowed the company to avoid furloughs and even raise wages during the coronavirus lockdowns while maintaining a safe working environment for all employees.
Later in 2020, AutoPets will begin phase two of its facility expansion, which will include a new lobby, a cafe area, and an outdoor patio for employees and new office space.
“Ultimately, AutoPets’ success is our success,” Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said. “We couldn’t be happier to see the company expanding its presence in Juneau and adding new jobs to our economy.”
AutoPets continues to expand its direct-to-consumer e-commerce model, and launched its Litterbox.com monthly cat box subscription in March.
The expanded Juneau facility will aid in fulfilling orders and delivering on customer expectations. In addition to its flagship Litter-Robot,
AutoPets is preparing to begin assembling and shipping Feeder-Robot a Wi-Fi-enabled automatic pet feeder, later this summer.
“We work hard to not only attract companies to Jefferson and Dodge counties, but retain our existing businesses,” Thrive Economic Development President Vicki Pratt said.
“AutoPets is exactly the kind of high-growth business and great place to work that we envision for Jefferson and Dodge counties. We congratulate the entire team on the opening of their expanded manufacturing facility and wish them continued success.”
