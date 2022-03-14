Enright to serve as clerk of circuit courts

JUNEAU — The Dodge County judges announced Friday they appointed Kelly Enright to serve as the Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Courts.
The appointment of Kelly Enright will expire upon the swearing in of the next elected clerk of circuit court. Enright will be sworn in May 3. The election to fill the position is Nov. 8. The newly-elected clerk of circuit court would take office Jan. 3, 2023.
Lynn Hron, the current clerk of courts, said two weeks ago she is stepping down after 40 years of service, 19 of which are in her current position.
“First and foremost, on behalf of all of the judges we want to thank Lynn Hron for her amazing work as clerk of circuit court,” Dodge County Courts Presiding Judge Brian Pfitzinger said. “Lynn served the people of this county with exceptional skill and dedication and she will be sorely missed by all of us.”
State Wisconsin Statutes and the Wisconsin Constitution allow the sitting circuit court judges in a county to appoint a replacement for the clerk of circuit court if the elected clerk steps down for any reason during their term of office.
The decision to appoint Enright was a unanimous decision.
“The choice to appoint Kelly was obvious. She has shown all of the judges that she is qualified to lead the office,” Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries said. “Her work in the past has been exceptional and we have no reason to believe that she won’t continue to provide that level of service in this new position.”
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow agreed.
“I looked very closely at Kelly’s past management experience and the work I have seen her do for the last two years,” Snow said. “It is based upon those things that I believe Kelly was the best choice to help continue the strong legacy of the clerk of court’s office.”
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph said the same.
“Kelly Enright has the skill, experience, leadership ability and dedication to public service that is required to excel as Dodge County clerk of circuit court,” Sciascia said. “She has consistently performed her duties at the highest level and will continue to do so.”
Pfitzinger added, “As presiding judge. I work very closely with the clerk of circuit court. We work as a team to provide the very best court services to the citizens of Dodge County. I believe that Kelly has what it takes to lead her office and to work with the courts to make sure that our concerns are met. It is not very often that a judge’s decisions are easy. The decision to appoint Kelly was one of those easy decisions.”
