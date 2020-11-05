Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he was grateful for the outpouring support he received during his run for the Fifth Congressional seat.
Fitzgerald clinched a victory in Tuesday’s election to represent the area in Washington, D.C.
Republican Fitzgerald, 56, of Juneau, will replace long-time Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner representing the Fifth Congressional District of Wisconsin in the House of Representatives.
Fitzgerald defeated Democrat Tom Palzewicz, a Brookfield businessman, on a vote of 265,417 or 60 percent of the votes, to 175,872, or 40 percent of the vote.
Fitzgerald will fill the seat being vacated by Sensenbrenner, who announced his retirement after serving 21 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support that we’ve received throughout this race, and we’re honored by the decisive victory,” said Fitzgerald. “This year brought some unprecedented challenges, and I’m proud that we ran a positive, aggressive campaign amid the current crisis facing our nation. Despite these challenges, we ran a campaign centered around the issues that the voters of Wisconsin’s Fifth care about: keeping Wisconsin families safe, rebuilding our local economy, and protecting our Wisconsin values. The steadfast support that we received from the grassroots leaders of Wisconsin’s Fifth and conservatives from all over Wisconsin was instrumental to today’s victory.”
“I’m excited to bring my years of experience championing conservative reforms to our nation’s capital, where my first priority will be safely reopening the economy so that Wisconsin residents and businesses can get back to work.”
Palzewicz said he received a call from Fitzgerald early Tuesday morning thanking him for keeping the race above board after Palzewicz had contacted Fitzgerald to concede the race.
“I respect my opponent for running and his military background. I know this will ensure he embodies servant leadership in Congress. We led our campaign with facts and integrity and I am proud of what we accomplished. I hope he will lead with the idea of progress over partisanship in Washington,” said Palzewicz.
The Fifth Congressional District includes Jefferson County, a portion of Dodge County including the cities of Watertown, Juneau, villages of Reeseville, Hustisford and Iron Ridge; Washington County; Waukesha County; portions of Milwaukee County including Greenfield, Wauwatosa and West Allis; and the city of Whitewater in Walworth County.
Fitzgerald outdistanced Palzewicz in five of the seven counties the congressional district includes. Fitzgerald received more votes than Palzewicz in all Watertown wards.
In Dodge County, where Fitzgerald resides, 15,293 or 70.74% of the votes cast were for the Republican, compared to 6,310 or 29.18% of the votes cast for were for Palzewicz.
In Jefferson County, Fitzgerald received 27,605 or 57.59% of the votes cast. Palzewicz received 19,282 votes in the county or 19.28%.
The vote totals in Washington County were 62,036 or 71.36% of the vote for Fitzgerald compared to were 24,839 or 28.57% cast for Palzewicz.
The vote totals in Waukesha County included 124,492 or 61.6% cast for Fitzgerald, compared to 77,601 or 38.4% cast for Palzewicz.
Palzewicz received more votes than the winner in Milwaukee and Walworth counties. In Milwaukee County, Palzewicz received 45,402 votes or 56.9 percent, compared to 34,241 or 42.96% of the votes cast for Fitzgerald.
In Walworth County, Palzewicz received 2,438 votes compared to 1,750 for Fitzgerald.
In the August primary, Fitzgerald easily defeated a surveying company owner in the Republican primary to advance to Tuesday’s general election.
He faced a mostly nominal challenge from Clifford DeTemple of Jackson, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve commander who owns a surveying and engineering firm in Milwaukee. Fitzgerald won by more than a 3-1 margin.
Fitzgerald was first elected to the Wisconsin State Senate in 1994. He was the majority leader in 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2011 (through July 24, 2012);; and minority leader in 2011 (effective July 24, 2012), 2009, and 2007. He also served as majority leader from Sept. 17, 2004 to Nov. 10, 2004.
He is a 1981 graduate of Hustisford High School and received a bachelor of science degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1985.
Fitzgerald has served 27 years in the Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel.
