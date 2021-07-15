JUNEAU — Taxpayers of Dodge County reminded the second half of real estate taxes are due July 31.
With the property tax due date approaching, taxpayers are urged not to fall for a recent wide-spread tax mail scam that confuses state Department of Revenue judgments or federal judgments, with county property tax collection.
Patti Hilker, Dodge County treasurer, notes that official notices from the Dodge County Treasurer include the office address, phone number and relevant parcel number(s).
There are three ways to pay Dodge County real estate property taxes by July 31:
• By mail. Dodge County Treasurer, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment for a receipt. The US Postal Service recommends mailing first class mail at least seven days prior to the due date to ensure on-time delivery. Second installment payments must have a July postmark date to be considered timely.
• Online at https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/home. Click on How Do I? / Pay… / Pay My Taxes and scroll down to “Payments — Credit Card or Electronic Check”. Fee is $2.90 for e-check and 2.99% of payment amount for debit or credit card.
• In person at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Enter the building on Miller Street as all other entrances are locked. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The Dodge County treasurer encourages taxpayers to double-check they have the right parcel numbers; check is written out correctly; and not to wait until the last week of July to pay.
Paying early provides an opportunity to correct errors before the deadline. It can take up to 14 days to resolve an online payment error, a check mailed to the wrong address, or an insufficient funds payment.
The cost of missing the final tax installment deadline is severe. Under state law, interest and penalty charges are 1.5% charged on unpaid principal per month back to Feb. 1 (10.5% in August for 2020 taxes).
If one also owes personal property taxes, they can their local treasurer directly with a separate check.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.