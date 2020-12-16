Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, has announced that he intends to run for the State Senate in the 13th Senate District, seeking a seat currently held by Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
Fitzgerald was recently elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and will resign his legislative seat by the end of the year, prompting a special election in early 2021.
“My wife and I raised our son and two daughters in Watertown and are proud to call south central Wisconsin home,” Jagler said. “I have represented Dane, Dodge, Jefferson and Columbia counties in the 37th Assembly District for eight years and hope to have the same opportunity in the State Senate.”
Jagler was elected to his fourth term in the assembly in November, serving as chairman of the Assembly Housing and Real Estate Committee and co-chairman of the Assembly Committee on Mental Health.
“I am seeking this office to have a larger role in taking the common-sense ideas from our area to the Capitol,” he said. “The global pandemic has inflicted pain and confusion on far too many aspects of daily life. Helping our small businesses, essential workers and improving education for all students will be my priorities.”
During his tenure in the legislature, Jagler has been a strong advocate for the disabled and authored the Special Needs Scholarship Program, which broadens educational opportunities for students with special needs.
“My passion for protecting our most vulnerable will continue in the Senate,” Jagler said.
Fitzgerald announced his endorsement of Jagler to succeed him.
“John Jagler is the right choice. No question,” Fitzgerald said. “John has the conservative track record, real-world experience and long-standing local connections to do what is right for the people of the 13th Senate District.”
“It is an honor to have the endorsement of an important conservative leader like Congressman-Elect Fitzgerald,” Jagler said. “I have worked side-by-side with Sen. Fitzgerald for a decade. Whether balancing state budgets or ushering in Act 10, Right-to-Work and expanded school choice, our shared work delivered results.”
Jagler started in the Capitol in 2010 working as communications director for then Speaker Jeff Fitzgerald. In 2012, Jagler ran and won election to the 37th Assembly District.
Previously, Jagler had a 20-year broadcasting career and was host of “Wisconsin’s Morning News” on Milwaukee’s Newsradio 620 WTMJ, the top-rated radio program in the state.
Jagler is currently a Realtor in the Watertown area and his family owns an all-natural dog treat company.
