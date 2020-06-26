Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, June 29 — 8 a.m., Senior Center Volunteer Awards; 8:30 a.m., At the Library “Author Joy Ann Ribar;” 10 a.m., Canine Clicker Training; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., The City Connection — Mayor Review 2019; 2 p.m., At the Library “Author Joy Ann Ribar;” 3:30 p.m., Senior Center Volunteer Awards; 4 p.m., RDA — Town Square Design presentation by Smith Group; 5 p.m., Canine Clicker Training; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 8 p.m., For Those Who Served.
Tuesday, June 30 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran; 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs from Around the World;” 2 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Edgewood; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs from Around the World.”
Wednesday, July 1 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 12:30 p.m., Watertown RDA Meeting; 2 p.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 2:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 7:30 p.m., committee of the whole; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday, July 2 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 8:30 a.m., committee of the whole; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., The City Connection — Mayor Review 2019; 2 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Edgewood; 3 p.m., For Those Who Served; 3:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs from Around the World;” 4:30 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., The City Connection — Mayor Review 2019 — Mayor Review 2019.
Friday, July 3 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., RDA — Town Square Design presentation by Smith Group; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown RDA Meeting; 12:30 p.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 1 p.m., At the Library “UFOs of Wisconsin” with Chad Lewis; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church;4 p.m., RDA — Town Square Design presentation by Smith Group; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 7 p.m., At the Library “UFOs of Wisconsin” with Chad Lewis; 8 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Edgewood.
Saturday, July 4 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week Highlights; 10:30 a.m., The Midday Show; 11 a.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 2 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Edgewood; 3 p.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Music for the Master; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Brown Bag Lunch and Learns; 8:30 p.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019.
Sunday, July 5 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 9:30 a.m., committee of the whole; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheranh; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.