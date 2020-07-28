MAYVILLE — Dodge County Public Health will host a two-day community drive-through testing event 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge County Highway Department, 850 Mallard Drive, Mayville.
Individuals are urged to make an appointment by calling 920-386-4304. Appointments will be taken 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday morning, and from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday appointments will be accepted by drive-through only.
Any Wisconsin resident 5 years or older are eligible. Symptoms are not a requirement for testing.
The only information individuals need to provide is their name, address, phone number and date of birth. All information shared at the testing site is protected health information. A photo ID is not required.
